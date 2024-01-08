Search icon

Football

08th Jan 2024

Man United may have the ideal player swap to clinch Michael Olise transfer

Patrick McCarry

Olise

It would be trading one Eagle for another.

Michael Olise has found himself linked with moves to both Liverpool and Manchester City, in recent days, but Manchester United could be going back to the well.

United have signed Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in the past decade. Zaha played only four times and moved back to London to become a pivotal Palace player, while Wan-Bissaka has made 175 appearances for United and is midway through his fifth season in Manchester.

Olise was reported, earlier this week, as the first transfer target of Jim Ratcliffe, who has bought a 25% stake of United and is overseeing football operations – full clearance pending – from February. The Star has now reported that United may trigger the defender’s one-year contract extension and use him in a player swap, plus cash, deal to secure Olise’s signature.

The previous release clause for Olise, with Palace, was £35 million but he recently signed a improved deal with the club. It has been reported that his new release clause could be closer to £60m. United paid the Eagles £45m for Wan-Bissaka in 2019 but his value would now be lower.

Bringing Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park – he joined the club as an 11-year-old in 2009 – and still getting a fee of £30-35m for Michael Olise could be seen as a way to soften the blow of losing the talented 22-year-old.

Michael Olise
Aaron Wan Bissaka of Manchester United. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho is set to be officially confirmed as a Borussia Dortmund player, on loan, for the rest of the season.

Frozen out by Erik ten Hag at United – due to training and social media breaches – Sancho will return to the German side where he enjoyed the best part of his, still relatively fresh, club career. Part of the Sancho loa deal is that Dortmund would have first option to sign him on a permanent deal for £27m.

Another United player that could find increased 2023/24 game-time is Hannibal Mejbri. It has looked as though Sevilla were in pole position to get the Tunisian international on loan for the remainder of the season when he reportedly opted for them ahead of offers from Feriburg and Lyon.

However, Everton are seeking to “hijack” that loan move and bring the 20-year-old to Goodison Park for the rest of the season. James Garner joined Everton from United in a permanent move, back in 2022, and he has played 38 times for them since.

Mejbri and Garner could link up in a Toffees midfield while ten Hag looks to find the best midfield trio from Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

Football,Manchester United,Michael Olise,Premier League

