Roy Keane thinks Erik ten Hag will be sacked ‘in a few months’ after post-match comments

‘That’s the problem with United’

Roy Keane believes that Erik ten Hag will be sacked by Manchester United “in a few months” following his post-match interview on Monday night.

United sealed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic. A first half goal from Diogo Dalot was followed up by a late Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Wigan aren’t happy with the decision but Fernandes scores his first goal since November to all but confirm their place in round four pic.twitter.com/ohB9AktFKw — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 8, 2024

They will now face the winner of the replay between Newport County or Eastleigh and when asked about making it through to the next stage, Ten Hag considered it a case of “job done”.

“The FA Cup is all about winning, it is knockout. You want to finish the job. That is what I said in the dressing room ‘job done’,” he added.

"Sometimes we have to deal with setbacks, it's a journey.."



Erik ten Hag spoke to @KatieShanahan3 following Man Utd's win over Wigan pic.twitter.com/FMaW7wMsrp — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 8, 2024

Ten Hag also spoke about the “project” he was a part of, which irked Keane.

When discussing if he could see Ten Hag’s ideology being implanted he bluntly replied: “No, not really. I think that’s the problem with United, you know what you’re going to get when you turn up

“The manager there mentions the ‘project’ – it probably means he’ll be gone in the next few months. This dreaded word ‘project’. No, I didn’t see it tonight with United and I’ve not seen it for the last few months.

“But, again, they’re in the next round and it’s an easy draw the next time round, but you need a better level of performance. And the chances they made tonight, you always expect more.”

Man United return to Premier League action this weekend against fifth-placed Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Related links: