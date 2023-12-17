Olly Alexander to represent UK at Eurovision 2024

The Years and Years star will take to the stage for the UK

Olly Alexander has been confirmed as the representative for the UK at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

The Years and Years pop star was officially named as the chosen artist on Saturday night and he will be hoping to drastically improve on the 2023 display, which saw the UK come second to last.

Alexander has a number of high-profile hits that include Desire, King and If You’re Over Me.

He’s also a BAFTA-nominated actor after his performance in the lead role of Channel 4’s Aids drama It’s A Sin.

Officially announced during the final of Strictly Come Dancing, Alexander told Claudia Winkleman: “I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true. I’m just so, so excited.”

In a further press release, he added: “I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Although the details of the song he will perform remain unknown, his track was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

“It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to,” Alexander told BBC News. “But I can’t say much more than that.

“I just can’t wait to get out there and meet the fans and everyone else taking part,” he added.

“It’s going to be the wildest experience of my life.”

