Search icon

Entertainment

16th Dec 2023

Little Britain to return to terrestrial TV for first time in 18 years

George McKay

Little Britain returns with offensive scenes removed

The show has been hit with controversies in recent years

Little Britain is returning to terrestrial TV for the first time in 18 years. Despite a slew of controversies and outrage over ‘dated’ and ‘offensive’ sketches, it looks like the divisive sitcom is returning to our screens.

The show broadcast its last episode in 2006 and returned for numerous specials between then and 2020. In that year, the show was pulled from both BBC iPlayer and Netflix after discussions reached boiling point over the shows blackface and depictions of other minorities.

The show was readded to iPlayer in 2022, but was never again seen on Netflix. But now, fans of the series have the chance to see it again on terrestrial TV for the first time since the show finished.

Freeview channel That’s TV has released a statement saying the show will be returning to screens on the channel.

The statement reads, per Metro: “That’s TV has announced that it will broadcast all three seasons of Little Britain as part of its festive Christmas and New Year line-up.”

The first episode will air tonight (December 16) and the show will run into 2024.

The news comes not long after an Ofcom study found a sketch from the show to be ‘offensive’ and ‘outdated’.

In October, the TV watchdog showed people a number of clips of potentially offensive content as part of a study.

One of the clips was a Little Britain sketch which featured David Walliams’ character, Linda Flint, using racist terms to describe an Asian person.

When participants were asked for their thoughts after watching the clip, the consensus was that “society had moved on”, according to the research.

The research saw 115 asked about the clip. In Ofcom’s report, the regulator said: “A few participants said they found it funny but seemed embarrassed to say this and could recognise why it would be offensive.

“This content was not considered acceptable for linear TV and many were surprised that it was available on BBC iPlayer.”

“Others thought a VoD (video on demand) platform was appropriate because it meant viewers could have the choice about whether to watch the content or not.

“However, they did not think the current rating was enough, wanting a warning about the racist language and an explanation for why it was still accessible. For some, the content was considered too problematic, even for VoD.”

Related links:

Outnumbered fans think there could be reunion episode as kids are spotted back together

Matthew Perry perfectly shut down journalist who called addiction a ‘fantasy’

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who lived in abandoned slaughterhouse for years to spend first Christmas in new home

Man who lived in abandoned slaughterhouse for years to spend first Christmas in new home

By George McKay

Pornhub has released its most searched for categories in 2023

Pornhub has released its most searched for categories in 2023

By JOE

David Beckham kisses daughter again after internet backlash

David Beckham kisses daughter again after internet backlash

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Daisy Ridley returning to Star Wars in movie set after Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars

Daisy Ridley returning to Star Wars in movie set after Rise of Skywalker

By Steve Hopkins

I’m A Celeb star pulls out of very first trial of the series

Babatúndé Aléshé

I’m A Celeb star pulls out of very first trial of the series

By Steve Hopkins

The first reactions to Black Panther are in and they’re incredible

Movies

The first reactions to Black Panther are in and they’re incredible

By Paul Moore

The moment when Welsh WWE star Tegan Nox knee ‘exploded’ in the ring

Tegan Nox

The moment when Welsh WWE star Tegan Nox knee ‘exploded’ in the ring

By Wil Jones

Some fantastic films to watch on Netflix on Bank Holiday Monday

Movies

Some fantastic films to watch on Netflix on Bank Holiday Monday

By Paul Moore

Danny Dyer calls Oswald Mosley a ‘melt’ in clip from his new documentary

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer calls Oswald Mosley a ‘melt’ in clip from his new documentary

By Wil Jones

Question of Sport axed by BBC due to ‘funding challenges’

Question of Sport axed by BBC due to ‘funding challenges’

By George McKay

People warned about using air fryers instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

People warned about using air fryers instead of ovens to cook food

By JOE

People are just discovering the most jaw-dropping documentary of the 21st century

Netflix

People are just discovering the most jaw-dropping documentary of the 21st century

By JOE

Matthew Perry’s cause of death confirmed as accident by ketamine

Matthew Perry’s cause of death confirmed as accident by ketamine

By Joseph Loftus

19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

By Joseph Loftus

Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

Erik Ten Hag

Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jamie Carragher says Man City aren’t a big club until they win Champions League

Football

Jamie Carragher says Man City aren’t a big club until they win Champions League

By JOE

Everyone’s dying inside for Emma Stone after this incredibly cringeworthy ‘kiss’ with director

Emma Stone

Everyone’s dying inside for Emma Stone after this incredibly cringeworthy ‘kiss’ with director

By Nooruddean Choudry

Barack Obama burns Trump whilst reading ‘Mean Tweets’ on Jimmy Kimmel

Barack Obama

Barack Obama burns Trump whilst reading ‘Mean Tweets’ on Jimmy Kimmel

By Carl Anka

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

Cocaine

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

By Jack Peat

9 people that are really struggling with Dry January

Bars

9 people that are really struggling with Dry January

By Paul Moore

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s is brutally blunt in appraisal of Man United’s problems

Football

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s is brutally blunt in appraisal of Man United’s problems

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories