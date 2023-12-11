Search icon

11th Dec 2023

Confusion over Prince Louis ‘missing finger’ in royal family Xmas photo

Charlie Herbert

Prince Louis 'missing finger' in royal family Xmas photo sparks debate

Some have questioned if the snap was photoshopped

Royal fans have been left bemused by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Christmas card for 2023, as Prince Louis appears to be missing a finger in the snap.

To celebrate the festive period, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a black-and-white photo released a picture of them and their family.

Taken by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner, all three of the couple’s children are in the picture. Kate has her arm around their eldest son, George, 10, whilst William has his hand on Prince Louis, 5.

Meanwhile, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte is sat on a chair, with all five of the family sporting white shirts.

But it was Louis who caught the attention of a lot of people – or rather, his hand did.

The youngster’s hand is rest on the arm of the chair in the photo, but it looks like his middle finger has disappeared.

This sparke debate online about what exactly has happened to his finger and whether the picture had been edited.

One person wrote on X: “Louis is missing a finger, this has got to be the worst photoshopped pic ever.”

Someone else said: “I’m not a fan of this photo, look at Louis & his left hand, what is going on with that, it looks photoshopped.”

They added that Charlotte also appeared to have “extra long fingers.”

And a third wrote: “Is Prince Louis missing a finger? What in the AI is going on?”

Others disagreed though, and said the ‘missing finger’ was simply a result of how Louis was holding the chair.

One person wrote: “I think the missing finger is how he’s holding the arm of the chair….

“And I could vaguely get missing limbs behind the chair/and Charlotte. But Louis should have been in long pants. George definitely giving a side eye to the whole enterprise.”

