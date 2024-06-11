Search icon

News

11th Jun 2024

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Nina McLaughlin

Neil Patrick Harris has spoken out about his children

The actor welcomed twins with his partner of almost 20 years David Burkta back in 2010 via a surrogate.

Harris, who is known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl and A Series of Unfortunate Events, to name but a few, first opened up about his decision to not find out which of his twins is biologically his when they were just four years old.

“I have no interest in [finding out]. We are their parents and I love them implicitly,” he said told Barbara Walters at the time.

“We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically,” he said of the process.

“Both [eggs] took, miraculously,” he added.

With Gideon and Harper now being in their teenage years, Harris opened up about how the family is navigating the transition.

“We keep being told that at a certain point, they’re going to hate us,” he joked in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That hasn’t happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!” 

“They’re good kids. We’ve done a good job. You know, you put the work in and you get it back, you know?” Burtka added.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

By Nina McLaughlin

New Apple iOS 18 update slammed for ‘encouraging cheating’

Apple

New Apple iOS 18 update slammed for ‘encouraging cheating’

By Charlie Herbert

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories