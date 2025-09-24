‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

The suspect has been pronounced dead

Multiple injuries and fatalities have been reported in a shooting at an ICE facility in Texas, United States.

Reports from the Independent say that a suspected sniper attack at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has left three dead.

Posting on social media, Dallas police said: “The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building.

“Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased.”

ICE director Todd Lyons told CNN in an interview: “It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees.”

The shooting took place early this morning (Wednesday 24 September) at the centre in Dallas, Texas.

The incident has reportedly left two ICE detainees killed and one person has been injured, as per local news site WFAA.

The shooter has been declared dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X.

The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office.

It is not currently known if the shooter acted alone.

Vice-president JD Vance has condemned the attack as an “attack on law enforcement”.

Writing about the incident on X, he said: “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

Attorney General for Texas Ken Paxton wrote on X: Join me in praying for the victims of this heinous shooting.

We will continue to do everything in our power to combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE and all law enforcement by evil, twisted individuals.

