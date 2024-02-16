Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed that Xbox exclusives will be available to play on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Games that are exclusively released on certain consoles can be one of the biggest draws for fans to that particular platform.

Some of the biggest Xbox exclusives in the past have been titles such as the Halo series, Forza Horizon and one of last year’s biggest releases, Starfield.

But Microsoft has now confirmed that four Xbox-exclusive titles will be coming to PS5 and Switch.

The announcement was made by Spencer on the official Xbox podcast on Thursday.

Whilst he didn’t reveal which games it would be, Spencer did say that two of the titles are community-driven games and the other two are smaller games.

The Verge reports that the first two titles will be Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, followed by Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

Spencer said that he believed games exclusive to certain platform or hardware would become a “smaller and smaller part” of the industry.

He told the podcast: “I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.”

Reports last week suggested that the upcoming Indiana Jones game, made by Bethesda, would be made available on PS5.

While Spencer said the four exclusives being made available on PS5 and Switch did not include Starfield or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, he didn’t rule out the possibility of these games arriving on PS5 at some point in the future.

Spencer told the Verge: “I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform.

We’re focused on these four games and learning from the experience. We don’t have work going on, on other franchises.

“But for anybody to stand up and say something’s never going to happen, I think it feels like creating more certainty in a world of gaming where you really want to respond to what customers want and what our players and creators are looking for.”

