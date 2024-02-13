Search icon

Gaming

13th Feb 2024

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

Nina McLaughlin

You win some, you lose some

Gaming fans have been left divided after an insider revealed Rockstar is set to cancel a long-awaited project in favour of getting GTA 6 out on time.

Grand Theft Auto has to be one of the world’s most popular games, and fans have been waiting since 2013 to get a new instalment of the franchise.

However, last year, Rockstar finally gave gamers the first glimpse at GTA 6 with the release of the first trailer.

The company also revealed the game’s release date will not be until 2025, and it seems that they truly need all hands on deck in order to achieve this, as an insider has revealed other projects appear to have fallen to the wayside.

It has been reported that the long lusted-after update on Red Dead Redemption 2 has been pushed aside in favour of work on GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received ports on PlayStation consoles and the Nintendo Switch, but it seems planned 60fps updates for the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are looking unlikely.

Tez2, an insider with Rockstar, revealed the news.

“I’ve heard about [the Red Dead Redemption 2 port] a long time ago. As well as [Rockstar’s] plan to come up with an Enhanced Rockstar Editor. All cancelled / halted now,” they wrote.

Well, if that’s the trade off for getting GTA 6 at some point in the next couple of years, it may well just be worth it.

