15th Feb 2024

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus

Some incredible games are on this list

Playstation Plus users will be given access to nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only.

Sony have dropped some incredible titles for gamers to access and enjoy including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Need for Speed Unbound, The Outer Worlds, Tales of Arise, and more.

Assassin’s Creed is the biggest of the releases this month in a game described as a “saga for the ages” by Eurogamer back in 2020.

Iconic arcade racer Need for Speed Unbound will also give players that nostalgic feel in what is a game adored by so many.

The full list of games available for free this month are:

  • Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5)
  • Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)
  • Lego Worlds (PS4)
  • Lego Jurassic World (PS4)
  • Roguebook (PS4, PS5)
  • Rogue Lords (PS4)
  • Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

Playstation Plus Premium users have even more games to play

Those of you signed up to the premium subscription for Playstation Plus will have even more games to access with classics from the Playstation 1 and Playstation 2 era also available for download.

That list contains:

  • Retribution (PS4, PS5)
  • PlayStation 1 racer Jet Rider 2 (PS4, PS5)
  • Tales of Symphonia (PS4, PS5)
  • Tales of Vesperia (PS4, PS5)

All of these games will be on the Playstation Plus catalogue from February 20.

