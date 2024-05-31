Search icon

News

31st May 2024

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Ryan Price

An ongoing dispute stands in the way of Prince, Paris and Bigi’s right to their father’s fortune.

Michael Jackson’s three children are currently blocked from receiving funds from his trust until his estate settles an ongoing dispute with the American Internal Revenue Service.

Prince (27), Paris (26) and Bigi (22) are all primary beneficiaries of their father’s trust, along with Jackson’s mother Katherine, now 94-years-old.

According to People, a May 28 filing revealed that beneficiaries of the King of Pop’s estate will not receive distributions so long as the legal disputes continue.

The dispute began when the IRS audited the estate’s federal estate tax return and “issued a note of deficiency” claiming that the estate “undervalued its assets” and owed “an additional $700 million in taxes and penalties,” the filing states.

In 2021, the estate disputed those assessments and won in 2021 after a trial in tax court. Since then, however, the estate filed a motion for reconsideration regarding the court’s value of Mijac (Jackson’s music catalog owned by Sony music) that remains pending.

Therefore, the value of the estate for tax purposes has not been determined. Once it is, the IRS and the estate need to agree to the value of deduction before a final judgement can be entered. Only then will the amount owed to the offspring of the Billie Jean singer be clarified.

Until that gets figured out, attorneys representing the late icon’s family have requested that a portion of the estate “remain subject to administration”.

Unfortunately for the trio in their twenties, however, the executors under the will of the pop star rejected the request because they cannot “possibly determine what amount could be safely distributed at this time.”

Prince, born in 1997, is Jackson’s first child with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 65. His godparents are Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor.

The two then welcomed daughter Paris in 1998, who has established a music career for herself in recent years.

Jackson and Rowe divorced in 1999 and he was given full custody of the kids.

Bigi – also known as Blanket – was born via surrogate in 2002 as Prince Michael Jackson II. The identity of the biological mother has never been publicly revealed.

Related Links:

Paris Jackson reveals why she identifies as a Black woman

Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein at mansion, new court documents claim

Elton John admits Michael Jackson was ‘disturbing person to be around’ and ‘mentally ill’

Michael Jackson’s son shuts down claim Harry Styles is the new ‘King of Pop’

Topics:

Michael Jackson,News,Paris,Paris Jackson

RELATED ARTICLES

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

BBC

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

By Charlie Herbert

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

ancient egypt

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

By Charlie Herbert

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

Breaking

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

By Ryan Price

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

Bitcoin

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

By Ryan Price

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

Aston Villa

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

By Charlie Herbert

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

Eminem

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

By Ryan Price

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

By Ryan Price

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

BBC

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

By Charlie Herbert

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

ancient egypt

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories