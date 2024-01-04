Search icon

News

04th Jan 2024

Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein at mansion, new court documents claim

Charlie Herbert

Michael jackson epstein

Michael Jackson visited Jeffrey Epstein at the disgraced financier’s mansion, according to claims made by one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

Last month, US judge Loretta Preska ruled that documents that were part of Virginia Giuffre‘s 2015 defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell should be made public.

This expose confirms the identities of some 200 associates of the disgraced financier who, up until now, have only been known as John and Jane Doe in court papers.

Some of the names included in the documents are former US presidents Bill Clinton, Donald Trump – although neither is accused of illegality – and Prince Andrew.

Amongst the documents are depositions from Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed that Prince Andrew groped her breast while sitting on a couch inside Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

During an interview under oath in May 2016, she was asked if she had ever met anybody famous when she was with Epstein.

She responded that she had “met Michael Jackson”, the Daily Mail reports.

When asked where she had met the Billie Jean singer, Sjoberg said: “At his house in Palm Beach. At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach.”

(Getty)

She was then asked if she massaged Jackson, to which she responded: “I did not.”

No further details were given on when the meeting took place.

The release of the documents comes after a deadline for objections from those who would be named passed on Monday January 1.

While ordering the release of the list, Judge Preska said many the unredacted names in the documents had already been identified by the media or during Maxwell’s trial, and that many others had not raised objections to the documents being released.

The documents do not appear to reveal any new major allegations against Epstein, according to the BBC, but more documents are set to be released in the coming days.

A year after Giuffre’s defamation case against Maxwell, US district court judge, Robert Sweet, rejected Maxwell’s motion to dismiss the case as he found the claims included a lot of context and facts “more broad than the allegedly defamatory statements”.

He concluded that Giuffre “was a victim of sustained underage sexual abuse between 1999 and 2002”.

From that came a series of lawsuits, including Giuffre’s action about Prince Andrew for “sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

This was settled out of court.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 62, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

Related links:

Prince Andrew’s return to public life condemned by Jeffrey Epstein victims

Ghislaine Maxwell claims infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is fake

Topics:

Ghislaine Maxwell,Jeffrey Epstein,Michael Jackson

RELATED ARTICLES

Bill Clinton and Donald Trump among those named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton and Donald Trump among those named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents

By Charlie Herbert

Elton John admits Michael Jackson was ‘disturbing person to be around’ and ‘mentally ill’

Elton John

Elton John admits Michael Jackson was ‘disturbing person to be around’ and ‘mentally ill’

By Tobi Akingbade

Prince Andrew ‘furious at losing taxpayer-funded bodyguards’

Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew ‘furious at losing taxpayer-funded bodyguards’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

NHS may face third wave with up to 20 times more covid patients than September

NHS may face third wave with up to 20 times more covid patients than September

By Josh Kaplan

Date set for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight unification bout

Boxing

Date set for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight unification bout

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer takes ‘full responsibility’ for Labour’s poor election results

Hartlepool

Keir Starmer takes ‘full responsibility’ for Labour’s poor election results

By Claudia McInerney

Man who offered to do housework for the first time falls down stairs and breaks leg

ambulance

Man who offered to do housework for the first time falls down stairs and breaks leg

By Kieran Galpin

Prince Harry ‘fears family not safe in UK’ as he files claim over police protection

home office

Prince Harry ‘fears family not safe in UK’ as he files claim over police protection

By Danny Jones

Polling expert keeps promise to eat bugs live on TV following Trump win

Donald Trump

Polling expert keeps promise to eat bugs live on TV following Trump win

By Carl Kinsella

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series

ITV

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series

By Charlie Herbert

Nasa confirms if ‘lost’ asteroid will hit Earth in 2024

Nasa confirms if ‘lost’ asteroid will hit Earth in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

Football

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

By Callum Boyle

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

By JOE

All the new travel rules Brits need to know in 2024

All the new travel rules Brits need to know in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

Mindhunter

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Joshua taken the distance for the first time in his career

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua taken the distance for the first time in his career

By Darragh Murphy

Rapper T.I. says not eating meat is the secret to staying in shape past 40

Diet

Rapper T.I. says not eating meat is the secret to staying in shape past 40

By Alex Roberts

Inter boss Mancini to make refugee donation after derby win

AC Milan

Inter boss Mancini to make refugee donation after derby win

By Tom Victor

Liverpool legend is not happy with Roberto Firmino for pulling out of 50/50 challenges

John Aldridge

Liverpool legend is not happy with Roberto Firmino for pulling out of 50/50 challenges

By Darragh Murphy

Number of white people arrested for terror attacks now the largest by ethnic group

News

Number of white people arrested for terror attacks now the largest by ethnic group

By Kyle Picknell

Dortmund star admits he “didn’t do too much” in Klopp’s last season

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund star admits he “didn’t do too much” in Klopp’s last season

By Tom Victor

Load more stories