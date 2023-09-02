Lazio hit out at Man United for failed Mason Greenwood move

Lazio were set to sign Mason Greenwood until the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour

Lazio have blamed Manchester United for the reason behind their failed attempt to sign Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood looked set to move to the Serie A side on deadline day before eventually joining Spanish side Getafe on loan until the end of the season.

Club president, Claudio Lotito, claimed that the one-time England international was keen to join the Italian outfit but United refused to sign the paperwork before the window shut.

“I tried until the last minute,” he told La Lazio Siamo Noi.

“They didn’t countersign in time. He wanted to come to Lazio.”

The 21-year-old hasn’t played professional football since his arrest in January 2022, joined Spanish side Getafe on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

United conducted an internal investigation into the forward after charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped seven months ago.

Following his move, United said they vowed to “continue to offer its support” to Greenwood.

“Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the statement read.

“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

