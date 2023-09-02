Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2023

Man United release statement after Mason Greenwood completes controversial move

Callum Boyle

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood officially left the club on deadline day

Manchester United have released a statement after they confirmed that Mason Greenwood had left the club.

Greenwood, 21, hasn’t played professional football since his arrest in January 2022, joined Spanish side Getafe on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

United conducted an internal investigation into the forward after charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped seven months ago.

They concluded that the one-time England international would no longer represent the club and in the end loaned him out to Getafe.

The LaLiga side are 12th in the table and travel to Real Madrid this weekend but Greenwood will not be involved.

Following his move, United said they vowed to “continue to offer its support” to Greenwood.

“Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the statement read.

“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Lazio had looked like they were going to sign the forward earlier in the day only for the deal to collapse at the eleventh hour.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Getafe,Manchester United,Mason Greenwood,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

By Charlie Herbert

Spain World Cup captain Jenni Hermoso ‘goes into hiding’

Football

Spain World Cup captain Jenni Hermoso ‘goes into hiding’

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate reveals why Raheem Sterling was left out of England squad

England (football)

Gareth Southgate reveals why Raheem Sterling was left out of England squad

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Government advisor says life could be ‘back to normal by spring’ after vaccine results

Coronavirus

Government advisor says life could be ‘back to normal by spring’ after vaccine results

By Wayne Farry

Full details on the chilling missile warning that people in Hawaii received

News

Full details on the chilling missile warning that people in Hawaii received

By Paul Moore

This girl had no idea that she asked two Arsenal stars to take a photo of her (Pic)

Arsenal

This girl had no idea that she asked two Arsenal stars to take a photo of her (Pic)

By JOE

Piers Morgan in spectacular self-own as he tweets graphic cartoon depicting him and Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Piers Morgan in spectacular self-own as he tweets graphic cartoon depicting him and Donald Trump

By Reuben Pinder

Child abusers could now face life in prison under government-backed plans

Child Abuse

Child abusers could now face life in prison under government-backed plans

By Charlie Herbert

230,000 sign petition to release brothers ‘arrested for killing stepdad who abused sister’

America

230,000 sign petition to release brothers ‘arrested for killing stepdad who abused sister’

By Charlie Herbert

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

Gaming

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

By Charlie Herbert

TikTok influencer and mum jailed for life for double murder

Crime

TikTok influencer and mum jailed for life for double murder

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

Heath Ledger

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

By Joseph Loftus

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

Food

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

By Charlie Herbert

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Can you name the capital city of all of these countries?

capitals

Can you name the capital city of all of these countries?

By Tony Cuddihy

Three-day lockdown imposed in Auckland due to presence of UK strain of Covid-19

Coronavirus

Three-day lockdown imposed in Auckland due to presence of UK strain of Covid-19

By Rudi Kinsella

Donald Trump’s eyes are replaced by his mouth… and he looks EXACTLY the same

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s eyes are replaced by his mouth… and he looks EXACTLY the same

By JOE

There’s a really easy way for you to double your matches on dating apps

Bumble

There’s a really easy way for you to double your matches on dating apps

By Alan Loughnane

Man Utd take their turn at the header bin challenge (Video)

feature-homepage

Man Utd take their turn at the header bin challenge (Video)

By JOE

Burnham says North is ‘fed up of being second best’ after Tory HS2 backtrack

Burnham says North is ‘fed up of being second best’ after Tory HS2 backtrack

By Ava Evans

Load more stories