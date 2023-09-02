Man United release statement after Mason Greenwood completes controversial move

Greenwood officially left the club on deadline day

Manchester United have released a statement after they confirmed that Mason Greenwood had left the club.

Greenwood, 21, hasn’t played professional football since his arrest in January 2022, joined Spanish side Getafe on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

United conducted an internal investigation into the forward after charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped seven months ago.

They concluded that the one-time England international would no longer represent the club and in the end loaned him out to Getafe.

The LaLiga side are 12th in the table and travel to Real Madrid this weekend but Greenwood will not be involved.

Following his move, United said they vowed to “continue to offer its support” to Greenwood.

“Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the statement read.

“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Lazio had looked like they were going to sign the forward earlier in the day only for the deal to collapse at the eleventh hour.

