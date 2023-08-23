Search icon

Football

23rd Aug 2023

Mason Greenwood set to be offered chance to switch international teams

Callum Boyle

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood was previously linked with playing for the country in 2021

Mason Greenwood has reportedly been offered the chance to return to football via the international stage.

Greenwood will leave Manchester United after the club confirmed on Monday that the pair had mutually agreed to end his time at Old Trafford.

The decision was made following United’s six-month internal investigation into the forward’s behaviour after he was accused of attempted rape and controlling behaviour in January 2022. All charges against him were dropped in February 2023 following a “withdrawal of key witnesses”.

In the official club statement, Richard Arnold confirmed that they would assist the forward in getting his career back on track.

He wrote: “The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

Roma are reportedly one of several clubs open to gifting Greenwood a chance to return to football but Jose Mourinho is said to be against making an offer for the one-time England international as he doesn’t want to be associated with the player following the accusations made against him.

It now also seems that the 21-year-old could be offered a lifeline internationally too with Jamaica said to be keen on making an approach.

According to the Daily Mail, Jamaica plan to speak to the forward about switching nationalities.

Having only featured once for England, in a competitive fixture against Iceland, FIFA rules would allow him to make the switch as of next month.

No decision has been made on whether or not Greenwood will feature for the Three Lions again however with Gareth Southgate likely to step down once his contract ends after the 2024 European Championships, that final call is unlikely to be made by him.

England (football),Football,Jamaica,Manchester United,Mason Greenwood,Sport

