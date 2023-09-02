Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

Greenwood will return to United at the end of his loan

Manchester United will pay the majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages after he joined Getafe on loan until the end of the season.

Greenwood was confirmed by the Spanish side on transfer deadline day after United had agreed that the 21-year-old would no longer play for the club.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played professional football since his arrest in January 2022, joined Spanish side Getafe on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

United conducted an internal investigation into the forward after charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped seven months ago.

According to The Telegraph, United will be paying the majority of his £75,000-a-week wages while Getafe make a small contribution before the one-time England international returns to Old Trafford in 2024.

Getafe face Real Madrid this weekend but the forward won’t be available for selection.

After United confirmed that Greenwood would no longer play for the club, the forward released a statement on social media which said: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.”

