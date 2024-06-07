Search icon

News

07th Jun 2024

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Ryan Price

A total of 29 firefighters were called to the scene.

A man caused a huge inferno in his parent’s home when he tried to eradicate a spider by using a blowtorch.

According to ABC News, firefighters were called to the scene at a home in Fresno, California late on a Tuesday evening.

The person at the scene explained that they were house-sitting for their parents when they spotted several black widow on the ceiling.

To be fair to the guy, those are among the most terrifying of arachnids, but regardless of that fact he certainly could have chosen a better method to get rid of the creature.

He chose a handheld blowtorch as his weapon of choice, and very quickly he had a bigger problem on his hands than a pesky spider.

While he was quick enough to escape the property before the blaze got out of hand, the house wasn’t quite as fortunate.

According to Lee Wilding, deputy fire marshal with the Fresno Fire Department, the fire spread quickly and the house was engulfed in flames in no time.

“The tenant used a torch like a handheld propane torch to kill the spiders that were around the base of the residential structure, and in doing so some flame from the torch went in between some of the cracks and the siding and into the interior of the wall,” Wilding said.

“It started a small fire within the wall that then traveled up into the attic through the wall space and into the attic to cause a larger fire.”

A total of 29 firefighters were called to the scene, and it took about five minutes to put out the fire.

“He was still outside when the smoke become visible,” Wilding added.

“The occupant was cooperative and did give a full statement as to his action at the time the fire was ignited.”

If in doubt, use insect repellent folks. Or if you don’t suffer from arachnophobia, consider trapping it in a glass and putting it outside.

Related Links:

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

World’s deadliest cat has found a new home

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Topics:

Fire,house,News,Spider

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

England

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

BBC

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

By Charlie Herbert

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

D-Day

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

By Charlie Herbert

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Champions League

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

By Ryan Price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

Aardman Animation

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories