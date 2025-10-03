Search icon

News

03rd Oct 2025

Major software company rules out helping Labour introduce digital ID cards

Harry Warner

It’s the latest blow to Keir Starmer

A major software company has ruled out helping Labour introduce their digital ID cards due to the lack of public support for the initiative.

Louis Mosley, the UK boss of Palantir Technologies, has confirmed that the software company will not aid the government also citing the lack of mention of the scheme in last year’s manifesto.

As per The Times, the company has branded the scheme “undemocratic” and warned it was a “programme that needs to be decided at the ballot box.”

Mosley said that the there was no “clear resounding public support at the ballot box” for digital ID cards.

Palantir holds a number of government contracts including for the NHS and the Ministry of Defence.

This comes as the latest blow to the Prime Minister as he continues to face backlash for the introduction of electronic ID cards.

As of writing, a petition to stop the new initiative has passed 2,750,000 signatures, making it one of the largest petitions of all time.

The idea behind the scheme is to help tackle illegal migration by making it harder for people in the country illegally to get jobs and rent a property.

Meanwhile reports have claimed the PM has also faced cabinet backlash against the “expensive and complicated” scheme.

Speaking to Times Radio, the Palantir boss said: “Palantir has long had a policy that we will help democratically elected governments implement the policies they have been elected to deliver.

“And that does mean that often we are involved in the implementation of very controversial measures.

“Digital ID is not one that was tested at the last election. It wasn’t in the manifesto.

“So we haven’t had a clear resounding public support at the ballot box for its implementation. So it isn’t one for us.”

Speaking on whether the public should be concerned about data security, Mosley said: “Any digital system needs to be protected, secured.

“The more of these you have, the greater your surface area of risk.”

Government plans indicate that digital ID would only be use to store the holder’s name, residency status, date of birth and nationality.

Furthermore, it will not be mandatary to be carried or presented under current plans.

The scheme is expected to be subject to consultation and may require legislation.

Topics:

digital id,government,keir starmer,Labour,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Church

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

By Harry Warner

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

Manchester

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

By JOE

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

News

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

By JOE

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

storm

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

By JOE

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

Gaming

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

By Ava Keady

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

breast implants

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

By Ava Keady

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

By JOE

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

Affiliate

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

By Jonny Yates

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

By JOE

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

By Jacob Entwistle

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

By JOE

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Hyde Park

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

By JOE

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

storm

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

By JOE

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories