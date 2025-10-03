Major software company rules out helping Labour introduce digital ID cards

It’s the latest blow to Keir Starmer

A major software company has ruled out helping Labour introduce their digital ID cards due to the lack of public support for the initiative.

Louis Mosley, the UK boss of Palantir Technologies, has confirmed that the software company will not aid the government also citing the lack of mention of the scheme in last year’s manifesto.

As per The Times, the company has branded the scheme “undemocratic” and warned it was a “programme that needs to be decided at the ballot box.”

Mosley said that the there was no “clear resounding public support at the ballot box” for digital ID cards.

Palantir holds a number of government contracts including for the NHS and the Ministry of Defence.

This comes as the latest blow to the Prime Minister as he continues to face backlash for the introduction of electronic ID cards.

As of writing, a petition to stop the new initiative has passed 2,750,000 signatures, making it one of the largest petitions of all time.

The idea behind the scheme is to help tackle illegal migration by making it harder for people in the country illegally to get jobs and rent a property.

Meanwhile reports have claimed the PM has also faced cabinet backlash against the “expensive and complicated” scheme.

Speaking to Times Radio, the Palantir boss said: “Palantir has long had a policy that we will help democratically elected governments implement the policies they have been elected to deliver.

“And that does mean that often we are involved in the implementation of very controversial measures.

“Digital ID is not one that was tested at the last election. It wasn’t in the manifesto.

“So we haven’t had a clear resounding public support at the ballot box for its implementation. So it isn’t one for us.”

Speaking on whether the public should be concerned about data security, Mosley said: “Any digital system needs to be protected, secured.

“The more of these you have, the greater your surface area of risk.”

Government plans indicate that digital ID would only be use to store the holder’s name, residency status, date of birth and nationality.

Furthermore, it will not be mandatary to be carried or presented under current plans.

The scheme is expected to be subject to consultation and may require legislation.