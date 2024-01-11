Liverpool fans called for Andreas Pereira to be banned immediately

‘Embarrassing’

Liverpool fans have called for Andreas Pereira to be banned following his reaction to Virgil van Dijk’s challenge.

The Reds came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final.

Willian opened the scoring early into the first half before two quick fire goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo after the break gave Liverpool an advantage going into the second leg.

For Fulham’s goal, Van Dijk was at fault after a misplaced header and received a yellow card for a foul on Pereira.

Van Dijk caught the Brazilian in the face, with the midfielder going to the floor and rolling around.

David Coote booked the Liverpool captain however supporters of the Merseyside club slammed Pereira – a former Manchester United man – for his reaction.

“Andreas Pereira, the absolute f*****g state of that. Embarrassing,” wrote one person.

Another commented: “Anyone checked if Andreas Pereira is ok?

“Embarrassing from Pereira to get Van Dijk booked. Coote fell for it,”added a third.

Meanwhile another posted: “Pereira should have an automatic ban for that. The cameras are there to show up divers and play actors. Get him banned for a game and it will soon stop. He’s not even holding the right part of his head when VVD Palmer him off. Embarrassment.”

Related links: