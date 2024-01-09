Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

Matic is currently at French side Rennes

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has gone on strike in a bid to force through a transfer away from Rennes.

Matic only joined the French side in the summer but has struggled to settle in the northwest of France with his family and is now looking for a quick way out.

The 35-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his performances have done enough to capture the interests of Lyon.

Despite being one of France’s most successful clubs, Lyon have struggled and are just two points above the relegation play-off place, with just 16 points from 17 games.

Rennes meanwhile are not so keen to let the 35-year-old go and have rejected two bids from Lyon – the annoyance of Matic.

According to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Matic has now taken drastic action to force through a move and has already emptied his locker at the club training ground and has left the players’ WhatsApp group.

Before leaving Roma in the summer, Jose Mourinho was said to be disappointed with how the Serbian international behaved in his last few months at the Stadio Olimpico.

