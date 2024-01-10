Search icon

Football

10th Jan 2024

Thiago Silva confronts fuming Chelsea fans after Middlesbrough defeat

Callum Boyle

Thiago Silva was forced to confront the travelling Chelsea fans, who vented their frustrations after their Carabao Cup semi final first leg defeat.

Chelsea go into the second leg a goal down after losing 1-0 to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Hayden Hackney’s first half effort ended their three-game winning run in all competitions as their season of misfortunes continues.

After the full time whistle, those who had made the trip to the Riverside Stadium let out a chorus of boos to show their feelings at the performance.

Only a handful of players showed their appreciation, with Silva going up close to speak to fans, where they discussed what they had just seen.

It seemed that the conversation was a productive one as Silva high-fived the fan before making his way back down the tunnel.

Armando Broja, Levi Colwill, youngster Alfie Gilchrist and Noni Madueke were reportedly the only other players to go to the away fans.

Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the full time incident but he claimed he didn’t see it.

“No, I didn’t see I didn’t see what was going on. I cannot say nothing,” he said.

Pochettino then sensationally said that the away supporters were actually displaying their anger towards the opposition fans.

“Don’t be confused because the fans were reacting to Middlesbrough fans, they were fantastic with us,” he added.

“Thiago and some players, they were trying to calm our fans because I think it was a problem between the fans. 

“Be careful how you translate to the media or our fans. Don’t confuse our fans.”

