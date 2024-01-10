Arsenal banned from signing top target this month due to rule change

Arteta’s plans have been scuppered

Arsenal may be forced to rethink their January transfer plans after being dealt a blow when it comes to signing their top target.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad so that the Gunners avoid a repeat of last season as they go in search of a first Premier League title since 2004.

After a strong start to the season, Arsenal have just one win in seven games and are lacking that killer instinct in front of goal as well as leaking goals.

With summer signing Jurrien Timber currently recovering from a long term injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu struggling for fitness, Arteta has been forced into playing players out of position.

As a result, Arteta has identified Jorrel Hato of Ajax as a January target however a new rule change has prevented any ambitions of a move happening before they even started.

Since Hato doesn’t turn 18 until March, the defender wouldn’t be able to join until the summer as he would be unable to apply for a work permit at this moment in time.

This is due to the rules implemented by the Football Association after Brexit, where players are required to meet certain regulations in order to join clubs in the UK

Theoretically, the young talent could join any European rival in this window however Arsenal will be hoping they can still win the race to sign the defender.

