Last ever Top Boy trailer released as final season arrives later this week

The six episode titles for the final season have also been revealed

Netflix has released the final ever trailer for Top Boy.

Described as ‘the best show on Netflix’ by Esquire, the show is set to return this week, and the final ever trailer for the show has now been released by Netflix.

You can watch it below:

The last EVER Top Boy trailer.



All episodes of the final chapter arrive Thursday 7 September. pic.twitter.com/xNdgPIDRd6 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

Along with the last trailer, the streaming platform has also announced the episode titles, run times and some “carefully edited plot points.”

The episode titles, with their running times in brackets, are Step Back (51 mins), The Tour (49 mins), Birthday Party (55 mins), The Food Is Killing Us (41 mins), Has It Come To This (49 mins) and If We Are Not Monsters (59 mins).

Enjoy the Top Boy trailer? Want to know more (but not too much!) before it arrives on Thursday? Here are your episode titles, run times, and some carefully edited plot points… 👀 pic.twitter.com/QbU9WYzWd8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

A synopsis for the final season reads: “Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane.

“As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one TOP BOY?”

The upcoming season is set to star Ashley Walters, Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, Adwoa Aboah and Araloyin Oshunremi among others and will continue (and conclude?) the stories of east London drug dealers, Dushane and Sully with bigger implications than ever before.

Talking about the final season last year, Walters and Robinson who play the two main characters, explained: “While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

Top Boy: The Final Chapter drops on Thursday, September 7.

