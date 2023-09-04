Search icon

News

04th Sep 2023

Last ever Top Boy trailer released as final season arrives later this week

Charlie Herbert

Final ever top boy trailer released

The six episode titles for the final season have also been revealed

Netflix has released the final ever trailer for Top Boy.

Described as ‘the best show on Netflix’ by Esquire, the show is set to return this week, and the final ever trailer for the show has now been released by Netflix.

You can watch it below:

Along with the last trailer, the streaming platform has also announced the episode titles, run times and some “carefully edited plot points.”

The episode titles, with their running times in brackets, are Step Back (51 mins), The Tour (49 mins), Birthday Party (55 mins), The Food Is Killing Us (41 mins), Has It Come To This (49 mins) and If We Are Not Monsters (59 mins).

A synopsis for the final season reads: “Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane.

“As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one TOP BOY?”

The upcoming season is set to star Ashley Walters, Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, Adwoa Aboah and Araloyin Oshunremi among others and will continue (and conclude?) the stories of east London drug dealers, Dushane and Sully with bigger implications than ever before.

Talking about the final season last year, Walters and Robinson who play the two main characters, explained: “While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

Top Boy: The Final Chapter drops on Thursday, September 7.

Related links:

New Netflix true crime documentary investigates infamous murder mystery

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

New Netflix docuseries is being released about terrifying true story that inspired The Conjuring 3

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Lionel Messi ‘strikes private agreement’ to bypass strict MLS rule

Football

Lionel Messi ‘strikes private agreement’ to bypass strict MLS rule

By Callum Boyle

Joao Cancelo shares footage of illegal stream on Instagram story

Barcelona

Joao Cancelo shares footage of illegal stream on Instagram story

By Callum Boyle

Woman ends marriage after reading husband’s nickname for her in texts

Woman ends marriage after reading husband’s nickname for her in texts

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

John Lewis ad featuring boy in dress has been banned

Advert

John Lewis ad featuring boy in dress has been banned

By Charlie Herbert

Man ‘dressed as old lady in wheelchair attacks Mona Lisa with cake in bizarre climate protest

Climate Change

Man ‘dressed as old lady in wheelchair attacks Mona Lisa with cake in bizarre climate protest

By Steve Hopkins

Woman who lived in Playboy mansion since the age of 11 says it was such a ‘weird f***ed up place’

Channel 4

Woman who lived in Playboy mansion since the age of 11 says it was such a ‘weird f***ed up place’

By Steve Hopkins

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies suddenly aged 54

Dead

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies suddenly aged 54

By Jack Peat

Retired police dog named as country’s top hero dog at Crufts

Crufts

Retired police dog named as country’s top hero dog at Crufts

By Charlie Herbert

Rats listen to ‘Happy Birthday’ song for three weeks, for science

Happy Birthday

Rats listen to ‘Happy Birthday’ song for three weeks, for science

By Charlie Herbert

Parkour runner misses his jump and plummets off high rise rooftop

Parkour

Parkour runner misses his jump and plummets off high rise rooftop

By Charlie Herbert

Police investigating alleged headbutt on Roy Keane after Arsenal vs Man United

Arsenal

Police investigating alleged headbutt on Roy Keane after Arsenal vs Man United

By Callum Boyle

Piers Morgan offers Jadon Sancho chance to get out of Erik ten Hag ‘nightmare’

Football

Piers Morgan offers Jadon Sancho chance to get out of Erik ten Hag ‘nightmare’

By Callum Boyle

Woman whose face was tattooed against her will has ‘life changed’ when strangers decide to help with removal

Woman whose face was tattooed against her will has ‘life changed’ when strangers decide to help with removal

By Joseph Loftus

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell in hospice with days left to live

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell in hospice with days left to live

By Joseph Loftus

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

celebrity news

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Game of Thrones has some big casting news

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has some big casting news

By JOE

The Killers will be doing a massive UK tour later this year

Gigs

The Killers will be doing a massive UK tour later this year

By Rich Cooper

Michael Carrick proves himself an unlikely speed demon by outpacing Sergio Aguero

EFL Cup

Michael Carrick proves himself an unlikely speed demon by outpacing Sergio Aguero

By Darragh Murphy

People are furious that Leroy Sané’s goal against Liverpool was ruled offside

Liverpool

People are furious that Leroy Sané’s goal against Liverpool was ruled offside

By Reuben Pinder

Neymar’s reported treatment of Kylian Mbappe doesn’t reflect well on the Brazilian

2018 FIFA World Cup

Neymar’s reported treatment of Kylian Mbappe doesn’t reflect well on the Brazilian

By Robert Redmond

Liverpool fans are already losing their minds over Naby Keïta

Football

Liverpool fans are already losing their minds over Naby Keïta

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories