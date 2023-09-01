Search icon

Entertainment

01st Sep 2023

New Netflix docuseries is being released about terrifying true story that inspired The Conjuring 3

Joseph Loftus

The trial that shocked America

Back in 2021, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, dropped for the first time – and it was both a blockbuster and a critical success.

The film, which is inspired by the story of the Devil Made Me Do It case, follows the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a young man who claimed he had been possessed by a supernatural entity to murder his landlord Alan Bono.

While to many, it would seem like a tremendously outlandish defense, it was officially put to the court when the case went to trial.

An expert ghost hunting team were enlisted to prove Johnson’s innocence who claimed that they had visited Johnson’s house previously and had attempted to rid a demon from another child. That demon was said to enter Johnson just months before he killed Alan Bono.

Ultimately the case went against Johnson and he went onto do five years in prison for manslaughter – however it was still a landmark moment for the US Justice System.

Of course, the case inspired the third Conjuring movie, but now a new Netflix docuseries is being released about the case itself.

Netflix describe the show, called The Devil On Trial, as an exploration of “the first – and only – time ‘demonic possession’ has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial.”

They continue: “Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.”

The Devil on Trial is set to land on Netflix on 17 October.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

Movies

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

By Tom Todhunter

Prime Video has just added 12 huge movies to its library

Movies

Prime Video has just added 12 huge movies to its library

By Tom Todhunter

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Alcohol

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Line of Duty creators have a gripping new thriller that’s coming to Sky

TV

Line of Duty creators have a gripping new thriller that’s coming to Sky

By Paul Moore

Sky will be having a Denzel Washington marathon this week with some great films being shown

Denzel Washington

Sky will be having a Denzel Washington marathon this week with some great films being shown

By Paul Moore

You have five minutes to give us all the lyrics to Don’t Look Back in Anger

Music

You have five minutes to give us all the lyrics to Don’t Look Back in Anger

By Darragh Murphy

Love Island star deletes social media following negativity

Dr Alex George

Love Island star deletes social media following negativity

By Kieran Galpin

Sam Shepard, star of Bloodline and Black Hawk Down, has died aged 73

Movies

Sam Shepard, star of Bloodline and Black Hawk Down, has died aged 73

By Rory Cashin

Rylan Clark was hospitalised with two heart failures after marriage breakdown

Bone marrow

Rylan Clark was hospitalised with two heart failures after marriage breakdown

By Charlie Herbert

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Entertainment

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By Tom Todhunter

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

Cocaine

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

By Jack Peat

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Entertainment

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

By Charlie Herbert

England women’s manager dedicates Coach of the Year award to Spain’s national team

England women’s manager dedicates Coach of the Year award to Spain’s national team

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix is adding the greatest superhero show ever made

Batman

Netflix is adding the greatest superhero show ever made

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Steph and Dom from ‘Gogglebox’ have shared their wedding pictures from back in the day

Gogglebox

Steph and Dom from ‘Gogglebox’ have shared their wedding pictures from back in the day

By Rebecca Keane

First images of Rigobert Song emerge as ex-footballer continues recovery from stroke

Cameroon

First images of Rigobert Song emerge as ex-footballer continues recovery from stroke

By JOE

Jose Aldo reveals he thought Conor McGregor was juicing when he was offered rematch

Conor McGregor

Jose Aldo reveals he thought Conor McGregor was juicing when he was offered rematch

By Ben Kiely

Ronan O’Gara strongly encouraged to join Eddie Jones’ England

England Rugby

Ronan O’Gara strongly encouraged to join Eddie Jones’ England

By Patrick McCarry

Swansea’s managerial plans until the end of the season leave fans feeling hopeless

Alan Curtis

Swansea’s managerial plans until the end of the season leave fans feeling hopeless

By Darragh Murphy

Adidas to release new Predator Accelerator, and it’s a real throwback

Adidas Predator

Adidas to release new Predator Accelerator, and it’s a real throwback

By Michael Corry

Load more stories