Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

All of the original Netflix movies and series set to arrive throughout the month.

September is here and Netflix have loads of new shows and movies for us to check out as the weather gets ever so slightly worse and the nights get every so slightly longer…

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

Happy Ending – Sept 1

When her best friends who know about her sexual problems urge Luna to try new things in the bedroom with her boyfriend, Luna proposes an exciting idea to him: a threesome. The following evening with climate activist Eve turns Luna’s life upside down.

A Day and a Half – Sept 1

To reunite with his daughter, Artan (Alexej Manvelov) takes his ex-wife Louise (Alma Pöysti) hostage and embarks on a thrilling and emotion-charged road trip with her and police officer Lukas (Fares Fares).

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – Sept 6

Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals.

Rosa Peral’s Tapes – Sept 8

In this documentary film, former police agent Rosa Peral gives her first interview from prison. In 2020, following a controversial trial that unveiled an intricate web of romance, she was convicted of murdering her partner with the help of an ex-lover.

El Conde – Sept 15

A dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film portrays Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, as a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent.

Love at First Sight – Sept 15

Hadley and Oliver begin to fall in love on their flight from New York to London, but accidentally lose each other at customs. The probability of ever finding one another again seems impossible, but fate may have a way of defying the odds.

The Saint of Second Chances – Sept 19

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name became both legendary and notorious in professional baseball as they introduced the fun at ballparks — giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. But it all came to a screeching halt when Mike blew up his father’s career.

Street Flow 2 – Sept 27

Two years after his brush with death, Demba tries to turn his life around and resist the desire for revenge.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Sept 27

A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

Forgotten Love – Sept 27

A universal story about a respected surgeon professor Rafal Wilczur, who, abandoned by his wife, falls victim to a mugging and as a result of his injuries loses his memory.

Love is in the Air – Sept 28

A seaplane pilot flying in the tropics finds herself falling for the man sent in to sink her business.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo – Sept 28

In this gut-wrenching documentary, survivors share their stories of how they were abused by three generations of La Luz del Mundo church leaders.

Nowhere – Sept 29

Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Disenchantment: Part 5 – Sept 1

It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final instalment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

Is She The Wolf? – Sept 3

Five men and five women search for true love as they get to know one another on dates and by embarking on a group project. The twist: lurking among the female participants are an unknown number of ‘lying wolves’ who are not allowed to fall in love, and they must make it to the end without being found out or accepting anyone’s confession of love.

Tahir’s House – Sept 6

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

Reporting For Duty – Sept 6

Suzano (Leandro Hassum) was born and raised in the fictional city of Campo Manso in rural Rio de Janeiro state. But after accidentally capturing a fugitive criminal affiliated with an illegal gambling ring, he finds himself transferred to the center of the action: Rio itself.

Infamy – Sept 6

After years of living in the UK, a teenage Roma girl Gita and her family move back to their native Poland. After returning, the girl tries to find herself and discovers her passions, at the same time trying to live the life of a normal 17-year-old.

Top Boy: Season 3 – Sept 7

The critically acclaimed series, Top Boy, is to return to Netflix for one more season – set to be the final chapter that will decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse.

Dear Child – Sept 7

The true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital the same night. They have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for almost 13 years…

Virgin River: Season 5 Part One – Sept 7

Season Five of Netflix’s hit show features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Season 5 Part Two will launch on Netflix on Nov 30.

Burning Body – Sept 8

May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro (José Manuel Poga) are found inside a burnt-out car at Barcelona’s Foix reservoir. The discovery quickly arouses the public’s interest, especially when the investigation begins to reveal a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and sexual scandals involving Pedro and two fellow police officers.

A Time Called You – Sept 8

A mysterious romance, centering around Jun-hee, the protagonist who is grappling with the loss of her boyfriend 1 year ago. Miraculously transported back to 1998, she encounters Si-heon, an individual bearing an uncanny resemblance to her late love, and his friend In-gyu.

Spy Ops – Sept 8

In this intense true crime series, intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents. Featuring interviews with real officials, officers, and spies.

Selling The OC – Sept 8

Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for season two ofSelling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.

Tapie – Sept 13

A mini-series that traces the romantic destiny of an extraordinary character, Bernard Tapie, one of the most iconic and controversial French public figures. Throughout the seven episodes, Laurent Lafitte will step into the shoes of Bernard Tapie, exploring his rise and fall.

Wrestlers – Sept 13

Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times.

Surviving The Summer: Season 2 – Sept 15

Summer returns to Shorehaven, having found her own passion for surfing and eager to reunite with Ari and her old friends. But when she makes the State Team, she makes a mortal enemy of the team captain – Ari’s new girlfriend, Wren.

Sex Education: Season 4 – Sept 21

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

Song of the Bandits – Sept 22

Set in lawless 1920’s Gando with China’s land, Japan’s money, and Joseon’s people, this action thriller tells the story of those who have come together to protect their loved ones and home.

The Devil’s Plan – Sept 26

In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize.

Who Killed Jane Dando? – Sept 26

British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

Encounters – Sept 27

Explosive new revelations from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs, and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources, have breathed a fresh urgency into a topic that, for decades, we’ve relegated to the realm of conspiracy.

Castlevania: Noctune – Sept 28

France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity.