03rd Sep 2023

New Netflix true crime documentary investigates infamous murder mystery

Stephen Porzio

New Netflix true crime documentary investigates Jill Dando mystery

The three-part series will be available to watch on the streaming service very soon

Netflix has unveiled a first look at its upcoming true crime documentary series ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’, which turns a spotlight on an infamous murder mystery.

The three-part show revolves around the killing of BBC journalist, television presenter and newsreader Jill Dando – who in April 1999 was shot dead outside her home in Fulham in southwest London.

The English media personality was 37 years old at the time of her death.

Despite her level of fame and one of the biggest homicide investigations in UK history, the case is currently unsolved.

The plot synopsis for the documentary from Netflix about the murder reads: “British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight.

“Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

“This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?”

In the first trailer for the programme, Dando is described as “the nation’s sweetheart’ and the “golden girl of British television”.

The teaser also highlights several of the theories as to who could have been responsible for the media personality’s death.

‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ will premiere on Netflix on 26 September.

You can check out the trailer for the true crime documentary show right here:

To view more of this week’s big teasers in the world of film and TV, see below.

The Book of Clarence

Starting off with movies, this epic biblical comedy-drama follows a down-on-his-luck man (LaKeith Stanfield) living in 29 A.D. Jerusalem who looks to capitalise on the rise of Jesus Christ by claiming to be a new Messiah sent by God.

The Book of Clarence will land in cinemas on 19 January, 2024.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

This big-screen adaptation of the popular horror game series will arrive in cinemas on 27 October, just in time for Halloween.

It Lives Inside

Sticking with horror, It Lives Inside follows a teenager (Megan Sui) desperate to fit in at her American school who rejects her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else.

However, when a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.

It Lives Inside will arrive in cinemas on 22 September.

Rustin

Colman Domingo (Candyman, Euphoria) stars in this Netflix biographical drama about the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin that will premiere on the streamer on 17 November.

Bodies

Moving onto TV, Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) are among the cast of this Netflix show out on 19 October about four detectives living in four different eras investigating the same murder.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Last but not least, this three-part prequel to John Wick, focusing on the adventures of a young Winston (Colin Woodell) in ’70s New York, will premiere on Prime Video in Ireland on 22 September.

