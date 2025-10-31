Search icon

News

31st Oct 2025

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

Harry Warner

No10 has spoken out

Keir Starmer has released a statement on the former Prince Andrew after the royal was stripped of all his titles last night.

It was the big news yesterday (30 October) that the former Prince Andrew had been stripped of his ‘Prince’ title following losing his other royal titles earlier this month.

It was also confirmed that he will be moving out of the Royal Lodge.

Now, in the wake of this news, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has broken his silence after releasing a statement today which read that the PM “fully supports” the decision.

A spokesman for No10 said: “We fully support the decision taken yesterday by the Palace. Our hearts go out to the family of Virginia Giuffre and all the victims who suffered from Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable crimes.

“We echo the statement yesterday and our thoughts and utmost sympathies have been will remain with the victims and survivors of any and all forms in abuse.”

Many have been wondering what Andrew will now be referred to as after losing all of his titles.

Well, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news, saying that Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In full, their statement reads: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Earlier yesterday, a campaign group said that they were instructing ‘specialist lawyers’ to see if it is possible to carry out a private prosecution of Prince Andrew.

Republic, who are an anti-monarchy campaign group, want to find out whether there are legal grounds to pursue the former Duke of York who was stripped of his Royal titles earlier this month.

A number of allegations of sexual offences, corruption, and misconduct in public office have been made against Andrew.

Andrew has denied all the allegations up against him.

Topics:

government,keir starmer,News,Politics,prince andrew,Royal Family,UK

