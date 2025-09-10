Search icon

News

10th Sep 2025

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

Harry Warner

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University

Keir Starmer has released a statement after right-wing influencer and Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reports that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It was later confirmed he had died of his injuries.

Politicians around the world have reacted to the news included UK PM Keir Starmer who released a statement this evening.

He wrote on X: “My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk.

“It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.

“We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence.”

Kirk’s death was officially announced by Donald Trump who took to Truth Social to confirm the news.

The US president said: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white ten emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.



Topics:

America,charlie kirk,sensitive,starmer,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

By JOE

Charlie Kirk’s final words revealed just seconds before he was assassinated

charlie kirk

Charlie Kirk’s final words revealed just seconds before he was assassinated

By JOE

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

America

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

America

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

America

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

By Charlie Herbert

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

By Joseph Loftus

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

Affiliate

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

America

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

America

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

By Charlie Herbert

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Charlie Herbert

Priests reveal ‘exact date’ Jesus will return to Earth amid signs of rapture

Apocalypse

Priests reveal ‘exact date’ Jesus will return to Earth amid signs of rapture

By JOE

Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

epstein

Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 63

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 63

By Stephen Porzio

Major mortgage lender bans first-time buyers from using deposits from Bank of Mum and Dad

housing market

Major mortgage lender bans first-time buyers from using deposits from Bank of Mum and Dad

By Ava Keady

Load more stories