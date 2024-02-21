Search icon

21st Feb 2024

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Charlie Herbert

Jonnie Irwin's widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

‘It still doesn’t feel real’

Jonnie Irwin’s widow has shared a heartbreaking post following the death of her husband.

Earlier this month, the A Place In The Sun presenter passed away at the age of 50, following his terminal cancer diagnosis in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jess, who he married in 2016, and their three children, three-year-old Rex and twiins Rafa and Cormac, both two.

Jess has since spoken publicly for the first time since announcing the tragic news of her husband’s passing.

In a post on Instagram, Jess said it “still doesn’t feel real.”

She said: “The sadness is huge. I can’t even let myself think what another week without Jonnie will be like let alone another year another 10 years.

“I have been truly touched by all the support from friends and strangers. But nothing compares to how I have been picked up by my family and Jonnie’s sisters , your support and love means everything to me.

“I am loving watching the boys enjoy some days in the sun and having a change of scene is just what we needed.”

Hundreds of followers sent the widow love and support in the comments, with one person writing: “The world is sad with you…one foot in front of the other…sending love.”

Another wrote: “Thinking of you and the boys Jess and saying prayers to give you strength to overcome this unimaginable loss of your beloved Jonnie.”

A third commented: “I don’t know you Jess but I feel like I do through watching Jonnie on TV and following his life with cancer.

“What can you say to someone who has just lost the love of her life, father of her children except accept help from family and friends, one day you will smile when you talk about your husband instead of crying, grief is something to go through, it doesn’t disappear, we do just learn how to live with it.”

