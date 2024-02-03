Search icon

News

03rd Feb 2024

Jonnie Irwin’s family issue heartbreaking statement after his death aged 50

JOE

“A truly remarkable soul.”

A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family has said.

The star was diagnosed with terminal cancer back in 2020, and shared much of his health journey in the years since.

A statement on his Instagram read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

His wife Jessica later took to her own social media to share a heartbreaking message about the death of her husband.

“Goodnight my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today.

“His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep. He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys.

“I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you. Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end.

“It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx.”

Irwin was determined to make it to his 50th birthday

Throughout his cancer fight, Jonnie Irwin has updated his fans on social media and shared milestone moments with his family as he continues to defy the odds. He was initially told he had just six months to live.

Back in November 2023, Irwin vowed to make it to his 50th birthday after doctors told him just months ago that he had days to live. He turned 50 a couple of weeks later and his fight against cancer stretched to this year.

Speaking about how now he planned to celebrate his birthday in Spain, the father of three said: “I never thought I’d be here. I’m really looking forward to some time with Jess and the boys.

“Lying in the hospice, I thought I’d had it. I was on the cusp of death. I’d never thought about dying, despite the cancer, and Jess and I don’t talk about it.

“But at my weakest point, I thought, ‘This is it, this is the beginning of the end’.”

Related links:

Topics:

BBC,Cancer,Channel 4,Jonnie Irwin

RELATED ARTICLES

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman pays emotional tribute to Jonnie Irwin

BBC

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman pays emotional tribute to Jonnie Irwin

By JOE

Jonnie Irwin dies, aged 50, after long battle with cancer

BBC

Jonnie Irwin dies, aged 50, after long battle with cancer

By Patrick McCarry

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

BBC

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Fake cop’ burglar used doctored ID to break into a dozen pensioners homes

burglary

‘Fake cop’ burglar used doctored ID to break into a dozen pensioners homes

By Steve Hopkins

COVID-19: Sajid Javid will continue to carry a face mask after 19 July

Boris Johnson

COVID-19: Sajid Javid will continue to carry a face mask after 19 July

By Charlie Herbert

The total lunar eclipse is back this weekend – here’s how to see it

lunar eclipse

The total lunar eclipse is back this weekend – here’s how to see it

By April Curtin

Ronda Rousey explains why she didn’t vote for Barack Obama in 2012

Comedy

Ronda Rousey explains why she didn’t vote for Barack Obama in 2012

By JOE

Man mistakes Jimmy Carr for Alan Carr on train

Alan Carr

Man mistakes Jimmy Carr for Alan Carr on train

By Charlie Herbert

Paramedic on trial for pickpocketing dying ‘Sopranos’ actor’s Rolex watch

Crime

Paramedic on trial for pickpocketing dying ‘Sopranos’ actor’s Rolex watch

By Ben Kenyon

Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

By JOE

Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

By Stephen Porzio

Tributes pour in for Carl Weathers as he dies aged 76

Carl Weathers

Tributes pour in for Carl Weathers as he dies aged 76

By Nina McLaughlin

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk postponed after Brit suffers ‘freak cut’

Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk postponed after Brit suffers ‘freak cut’

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Footballer accused of raping woman as ex-Love Island contestant slept in same hotel room

Crime

Footballer accused of raping woman as ex-Love Island contestant slept in same hotel room

By Steve Hopkins

WATCH: Philippe Coutinho finishes off Barca goal with sumptuous flick

Barcelona

WATCH: Philippe Coutinho finishes off Barca goal with sumptuous flick

By Simon Lloyd

Turns out we’ve all been saving the battery on our iPhones the wrong way

iPhone

Turns out we’ve all been saving the battery on our iPhones the wrong way

By Paul Moore

WATCH: Ligue 1 referee kicks out at Nantes player, then decides to send him off

Nantes

WATCH: Ligue 1 referee kicks out at Nantes player, then decides to send him off

By Simon Lloyd

Eni Aluko leaves UK following online abuse sparked by Joey Barton

Eni Aluko

Eni Aluko leaves UK following online abuse sparked by Joey Barton

By Charlie Herbert

French TV’s choice of Man of the Match for Chelsea Vs. Arsenal was an interesting one

Arsenal

French TV’s choice of Man of the Match for Chelsea Vs. Arsenal was an interesting one

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories