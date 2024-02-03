Jonnie Irwin’s family issue heartbreaking statement after his death aged 50

“A truly remarkable soul.”

A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family has said.

The star was diagnosed with terminal cancer back in 2020, and shared much of his health journey in the years since.

A statement on his Instagram read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

His wife Jessica later took to her own social media to share a heartbreaking message about the death of her husband.

“Goodnight my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today.

“His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep. He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys.

“I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you. Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end.

“It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx.”

Irwin was determined to make it to his 50th birthday

Throughout his cancer fight, Jonnie Irwin has updated his fans on social media and shared milestone moments with his family as he continues to defy the odds. He was initially told he had just six months to live.

Back in November 2023, Irwin vowed to make it to his 50th birthday after doctors told him just months ago that he had days to live. He turned 50 a couple of weeks later and his fight against cancer stretched to this year.

Speaking about how now he planned to celebrate his birthday in Spain, the father of three said: “I never thought I’d be here. I’m really looking forward to some time with Jess and the boys.

“Lying in the hospice, I thought I’d had it. I was on the cusp of death. I’d never thought about dying, despite the cancer, and Jess and I don’t talk about it.

“But at my weakest point, I thought, ‘This is it, this is the beginning of the end’.”

