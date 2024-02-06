Escape to the Country fans in tears as Jonnie Irwin’s final appearance is aired

‘This is heartbreaking to watch’

Escape to the Country viewers were moved to tears after Jonnie Irwin‘s final appearance on the show was aired.

On Friday, the presenter’s family announced that he had passed away at the age of 50 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

In a statement, the family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.”

Irwin was best known for his work on BBC property show Escape to the Country, which he was a part of for 14 years.

Following the news of his passing, the broadcaster announced they would be airing the last programme Irwin had recorded.

The star had stepped away from his filming duties in 2020 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The episode was first broadcast in September last year, and saw the property expert help one retired couple from Reading try to find their dream home in Somerset.

The episode also featured a tribute to the presenter at the end, and it was emotional watch for many at home.

Writing on social media, one person penned: “This is heartbreaking to watch. He’s so diminished but still the same lovely Jonnie.”

“This is going to be a sad watch. RIP lovely man,” another said.

“Lovely to hear and see Jonnie Irwin on @Escape_Country. What a nice tribute from @BBCOne,” a third fan commented.

Someone else shared: “I am a forever fan of the programme and sincerely I haven’t stopped crying since.”

Paying tribute to his colleague, Escape to the Country’s executive producer John Comerford said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about Jonnie. He has been at the very heart of Escape to the Country for 14 years and will be a huge loss to our production team and all the viewers who have loved watching him on the show.

“Jonnie was clever, warm and funny, never short of a mischievous and insightful line and always put the programme’s contributors at ease. All the teams he worked with loved him. He is an unimaginable loss to the Escape family. We send our love and heartfelt condolences to Jess and his beautiful boys.”

