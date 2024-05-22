Ireland, Norway and Spain officially recognise Palestine as independent state

They now recognise Palestine as a separate state.

Ireland, Norway, and Spain have officially recognised Palestine as a separate state.

Since the news broke earlier this morning, Israel have recalled their ambassadors from Ireland and Norway.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Simon Harris announced the news this morning, saying: “Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.

“I am confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks.”

BREAKING: Norway’s prime minister says Norway is formally recognizing Palestine as a state. Israel says it recalls ambassadors from Ireland and Norway over recognition of a Palestinian state. https://t.co/rDE1Cw6hDz — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2024

Mr Harris continued: “It is a statement of unequivocal support for a two-state solution, the only credible path to peace and security for Israel, for Palestine and for their peoples.”

Soon after Mr Harris spoke, Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, said that both countries will recognise Palestine as a separate state from May 28.

Mr Sanchez said: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not have a project of peace for Palestine, even if the fight against the terrorist group Hamas is legitimate”.

While Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store added: “There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.

“The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel. Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state.”

The Palestinian foreign ministry has said it welcomes the decision from the three countries, the BBC reports.

In a statement, the ministry said: “With this significant step, Spain, Norway and Ireland have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the two-state solution and to delivering the long overdue justice to the Palestinian people.

“Further, the recognitions of Spain, Norway and Ireland, are in line with international law and all United Nations relevant resolutions, which will in turn contribute positively to all international efforts towards ending the Israeli Illegal occupation and achieving peace and stability in the region.”

Following on from the news, Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to return to Israel.

He said: “Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays.”

