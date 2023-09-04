Search icon

04th Sep 2023

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

Charlie Herbert

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

Authorities are investigating the crash

A pilot has died after the plane he was flying as part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed.

The incident happened as a couple in San Pedro, Navolato, prepared to receive news of their baby’s gender at a party on Sunday. Video of the reveal posted on X, showed those in attendance recording the expecting parents’ reaction, as they stand in front of a sculpture of blue and pink balloons and a sign that reads ‘Oh baby.’

As the plane flies overhead leaving a trail of pink smoke behind it, one of its wings breaks off, causing it to spiral out of control and crash down in a nearby field.

Remarkably, almost no one seems to notice the horror unfolding, and the couple hosting the party are seen hugging as people cheered.

According to local outlet Linea Directa, the pilot, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel N, became trapped in the wreckage.

Alan Francisco Rangel of the Sinaloa Red Cross told CNN that paramedics treated the pilot at the crash site before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No further injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Authorities are now at the property where the incident took place conducting an investigation into the crash.

