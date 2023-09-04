“I boarded a flight without my wife – she missed it and is furious”

They’d booked tickets to visit their daughter over a long weekend

A man has found himself kneedeep in hot water city after he boarded a plane without his wife and left her behind.

The unnamed man in his 40s took to Reddit to explain the situation that went on between himself, his wife, and his daughter.

He explained that and his wife has planned to visit their daughter who is studying at a university in a different state.

They had to take two flights and once they’d journeyed to their connecting flight, he said he was forced to board the plane alone, after his wife went to get a ‘Starbucks’.

He explained that her go-with-the-flow nature has often gotten her into trouble in the past and that they’ve even missed flights because of it before too.

He said he was not prepared to take the same chances.

The man explained: “Here was a little market next to our terminal that sold hot food and coffee. I asked if she wanted me to go grab it for her. ‘No I want Starbucks’ she said. Well Starbucks was a rail ride away, and a little bit of a walk. I told her we couldn’t do that, we didn’t have enough time. She stated that we had enough time and if I wouldn’t go with her she would go by herself. I tried to discourage her but she was determined. She walked away, at a brisk pace for her, and said she would be back in time.

“15 minutes went by and she was no where to be seen. The started calling boarding groups, I called my wife hoping she was near by, she didn’t answer. They called a few groups, then called ours. In a panic I called my wife again, 3 times, finally on the last call she answered and said she was on her way, it was a long line and she had to wait a bit. I told her they were almost done with boarding and she needed to hurry up.

“I waited by the gate but the attendant said they would need to shut the gate in 2 minutes. I waited and waited, but she didn’t show up. The attendant asked if I wanted to board, otherwise she was closing the gate. I tried to plead with her to wait a couple of minutes but she insisted that she couldn’t. So, I boarded the plane.”

The post concluded: “A few minutes later my wife calls me saying the the attendant won’t let her on, they had already removed the boarding ramp at that point. She told me I needed to tell them to let me off the plane to be with her and I said no. It is not fair to do this again to Jess, I said I told you we didn’t have time but you decided to go anyways. I told her to go purchase a new ticket for the next flight and I would see her when she arrives.

“She got to Jess’s school and seemed unbothered by the whole situation, didn’t even really talk about it. I thought maybe she realized it was her fault and just wanted to drop it. Boy was I wrong. We are now home and she hasn’t talked to me since the trip, over a week ago, and is insisting that I am an asshole. So, am I the asshole?”

The post has massively divided opinion.

