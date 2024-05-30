Search icon

30th May 2024

Horrific details emerge as person ‘falls into’ plane engine at Schiphol Airport

Joseph Loftus

More details have emerged.

Yesterday afternoon, news emerged that a person had died at Schiphol Airport after ‘falling into’ a running engine.

More specifically the Royal Military Police explained that: “An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died.”

Taking to X to comment on the matter further, Schiphol Airport wrote: “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this.

“The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation.”

Now, more details have emerged about the incident, with LBC reporting that it took place on KLM flight 1341 which was on its way from Amsterdam to Denmark.

The aircraft was about to take off with all passengers and crew already onboard the aircraft.

Passengers have since described the horror as the person was ‘sucked into’ the jet resulting a trail of thick black smoke.

Emergency services then quickly carried out a huge response with fire engines and ambulances rushing to the scene.

Speaking at a press conference, Dutch police said that they are still trying to determine how the incident happened.

An employee said that the crew onboard the plane had just finished giving their safety instructions when the accident took place with passengers describing hearing a ‘hellish noise’.

Awful news.

