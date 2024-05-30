Horrific details emerge as person ‘falls into’ plane engine at Schiphol Airport

More details have emerged.

Yesterday afternoon, news emerged that a person had died at Schiphol Airport after ‘falling into’ a running engine.

More specifically the Royal Military Police explained that: “An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died.”

BREAKING: A person has died at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam after becoming trapped in a running aircraft engine, according to policehttps://t.co/HGP2g00Ppc — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 29, 2024

Taking to X to comment on the matter further, Schiphol Airport wrote: “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this.

“The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation.”

Vandaag is er een afschuwelijk incident geweest waarbij een persoon in een vliegtuigmotor is beland. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar de nabestaanden en we hebben zorg voor de passagiers en collega’s die dit hebben gezien. De Koninklijke Marechaussee voert momenteel onderzoek uit. https://t.co/G7QD0Ihevl — Schiphol (@Schiphol) May 29, 2024

Now, more details have emerged about the incident, with LBC reporting that it took place on KLM flight 1341 which was on its way from Amsterdam to Denmark.

The aircraft was about to take off with all passengers and crew already onboard the aircraft.

Passengers have since described the horror as the person was ‘sucked into’ the jet resulting a trail of thick black smoke.

Emergency services then quickly carried out a huge response with fire engines and ambulances rushing to the scene.

Speaking at a press conference, Dutch police said that they are still trying to determine how the incident happened.

An employee said that the crew onboard the plane had just finished giving their safety instructions when the accident took place with passengers describing hearing a ‘hellish noise’.

Awful news.

