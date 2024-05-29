Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Horrific news.
A person has died at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam after ‘falling into’ a running engine.
According to the Royal Military Police in the Netherlands, a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died.
More specifically they wrote: “An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died.”
An investigation has been launched following the incident.
Schiphol Airport also took to X to write: “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this.
“The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation.”
Dutch media report that the aircraft was due to take off on a flight to Denmark when the person was killed.
The aircraft is understood to be owned by the airline, KLM, who have also said that an investigation is ongoing.
Schiphol Airport added that the incident is “horrible”.