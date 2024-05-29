Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Horrific news.

A person has died at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam after ‘falling into’ a running engine.

According to the Royal Military Police in the Netherlands, a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died.

More specifically they wrote: “An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died.”

BREAKING: A person has died at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam after becoming trapped in a running aircraft engine, according to policehttps://t.co/HGP2g00Ppc — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 29, 2024

An investigation has been launched following the incident.

Schiphol Airport also took to X to write: “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this.

“The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation.”

Vandaag is er een afschuwelijk incident geweest waarbij een persoon in een vliegtuigmotor is beland. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar de nabestaanden en we hebben zorg voor de passagiers en collega’s die dit hebben gezien. De Koninklijke Marechaussee voert momenteel onderzoek uit. https://t.co/G7QD0Ihevl — Schiphol (@Schiphol) May 29, 2024

Dutch media report that the aircraft was due to take off on a flight to Denmark when the person was killed.

The aircraft is understood to be owned by the airline, KLM, who have also said that an investigation is ongoing.

Schiphol Airport added that the incident is “horrible”.