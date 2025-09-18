Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

He had roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Charlie’s Angels and Jurassic Park III

Hollywood actor and photographer Brad Everett Young has died aged 46 following a road traffic accident.

The actor was involved in a collision on the 134 Freeway in Los Angeles dying later from the injuries he sustained.

Young’s car was struck by a vehicle that was heading the wrong direction down the freeway with the driver of that vehicle being hospitalised.

Appearing in small roles in Hollywood, Young was also a well-regarded photographer, appearing at premieres, galas and award shows around the US.

Young had an Instagram account for his photography with over 2m followers and had photographed the likes of Seth Green, David Harbour as well as other famous faces.

Paul Christensen, Young’s publicists, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched.”

He added: “He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official.”

Dream Loud is an organisation he founded with the aim to restore and preserve music and art programmes in schools up and down the US.

Tributes poured in for Young, with General Hospital star Chris McKenna writing: “These were taken just a couple weeks ago by the late @bradley206 we won’t see another like him.”

Parry Shan, another General Hospital star, added: “Brad Everett Young was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met. But the one trait that made him truly stand out in this business, often filled with cynicism, was his indomitable positivity.”

One fan wrote: “A lovely man who was respectful to fans and the celebrities whose pictures he took. Such a tragedy, such a loss. I pray for comfort to his family and friends. RIP Brad Everett Young.”