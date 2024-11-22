Harry Potter set to make international rugby debut against Scotland

The Australian hopes to slither in some magic during his international debut at Murrayfield.

An Australian Rugby player called Harry Potter will make his international rugby debut against Scotland this weekend.

The Melbourne junior is hoping to make some magic at Murrayfield on Sunday as Australia take on Scotland in an Autumn Test match.

Potter, who was born in the UK, has played for the Melbourne Rangers, and the Leicester Tigers before taking an opportunity with Western Force in 2023.

The iconically named player will be the 18th Wallabies debutant this year and is set to link with Tom Wright, and right-winger Andrew Kellaway in the back three.

His debut marks the sixth change to Australia’s starting 15 this weekend as captain Harry Wilson returns to the number eight jersey, with Carlo Tizzano starting at open side flanker and Rob Valetini moving back to blind side flanker.

Hopefully it will be a sirius-ly good game.

Scotland v Australia kicks off at 1.40pm on Sunday and you can catch all the action on TNT Sports 3.