04th Oct 2025

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

Harry Warner

He’s the first to ever do it

Harry Kane has once again made history after, breaking his latest record playing for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Everyone knows Kane is one of the best strikers of all time, however, just when people thought he may have been winding down slightly as he moved to Germany, the English striker has gone up another level.

Scoring 102 goals with 29 assists in 105 games for Bayern, Kane is putting down ridiculous numbers at the age of 32.

He’s already got 20 goals this season, and now, after starring in a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, he’s broken an all-time Bundesliga record.

In scoring on Saturday, Harry Kane became the first player in history to score 11 goals in the first six games of a Bundesliga season.

Even the great Gerd Muller cannot lay claim to such a stat, indicative of the levels Kane is playing at.

If he keeps going like this, the Ballon d’Or could be on the cards for the England striker, although there’s still plenty of football to be played.

