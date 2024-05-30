Search icon

Finance

30th May 2024

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

Ryan Price

It was a costly case of forgotten password.

A team of security researchers successfully cracked a password to recover a man’s $3 billion bitcoin fortune.

Electrical engineer and YouTuber Joe Grand was hired to hack into an encrypted file holding 43.6 BTC, which had been held there since 2013.

The password for the file was produced by a password generator called Roboform over a decade ago, and was a series of 20 upper and lower case letters, as well as numbers, that had been designed to be as difficult as possible to crack.

The wallet’s owner, who decided to remain anonymous, said in the video: “I generated the password, I copied it, put it in the passphrase of the wallet, and also in a text file that I then encrypted.”

The encrypted part of his computer that held the password became corrupted, thus resulting in the password being lost.

At the time this occurred, the bitcoin was worth a couple of thousand euros, which the wallet’s owner described as “painful but OK”.

The lost bitcoin grew into a fortune over the next decade, as the price of bitcoin rose by more than 20,000 per cent, causing its owner to reach out to the popular YouTuber.

Mr Grand used a reverse engineering tool developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) to disassemble the password generator’s code.

“In a perfect world, when you generate a password with a password generator, you expect to get a unique, random output each time that no one else has. [But] in this version of RoboForm, it was not the case,” Mr Grand said.

“While RoboForm’s passwords appear to be randomly generated, they’re not. With the older versions of this software, if we can control the time, we can control the password.”

In other words, he made it seem as though he was requesting the password from Roboform for the first time, just like the anonymous account holder did back in 2013.

After several attemps, the generator produced the exact same password it had delivered on that day eleven years ago.

The video ends with the team eventually gaining access to the account, recovering $1.6 million worth of virtual money.

When asked what he was going to do with his new fortune, the owner of the fund said: “Pay debts from my apartment, potentially found a new company and securing the future life of my son.”

Related Links:

Student, 21, who spent $300 to start his side hustle now rakes in $500,000 a year

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

Hackers offer solution for man who has two password attempts to access $200m of Bitcoin before it’s lost

Man mistakenly given £122k by bank was told he could keep it

Topics:

Bitcoin,Finance,Hackers,News

RELATED ARTICLES

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

Breaking

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

By Ryan Price

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

Court

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

By Ryan Price

Homeless forced out of Edinburgh to make way for Taylor Swift fans

Edinburgh

Homeless forced out of Edinburgh to make way for Taylor Swift fans

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

bank

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

By Ryan Price

Boss accidentally sends £300,000 to the wrong bank account and is yet to get the money back

Australia

Boss accidentally sends £300,000 to the wrong bank account and is yet to get the money back

By Nina McLaughlin

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

bank

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

By Ryan Price

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

By Stephen Porzio

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

By Callum Boyle

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

By Ryan Price

Dutch FA propose five major rule changes that will change football forever

Football

Dutch FA propose five major rule changes that will change football forever

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler says he ‘would love to’ fight in influencer boxing

Boxing

Luke Littler says he ‘would love to’ fight in influencer boxing

By Ryan Price

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

Arsenal

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

By Callum Boyle

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

Erik Ten Hag

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

Chris Evans

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

Donald Trump

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

By Stephen Porzio

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

Football

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

By Callum Boyle

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories