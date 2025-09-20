Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

He was accused for incident in 2022

Oscar nominee Gary Busey has received his sentence after admitting to groping a fan at a horror convention three years ago in New Jersey.

The 81-year-old actor pleaded guilty to the crime that happened in 2022 at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, just outside Philadelphia.

He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Busey was formally sentenced on one count of criminal sexual contact by a Camden County judge, where he appeared virtually.

The actor pleaded guilty last month, acknowledging he touched a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op,” according to his manager.

Busey was accused by multiple women of inappropriate touching at the

Several women had accused Busey of inappropriate touching at the convention held near Philadelphia.

Bodycam footage from responding officers showed them questioning Busey after receiving multiple complaints.

It was later revealed on Facebook that a guest had been removed from the event after complaints were made.

Convention organisers said that they were cooperating with police.

Busey’s declining health was cited during sentencing by his attorney, including early dementia and mobility issues.

They also requesting only a monetary penalty.

Judge Gwendolyn Blue instead handed down a probationary sentence.

Busey is best known for his roles in ‘The Buddy Holly Story’, ‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘Point Blank’ and ‘Predator 2.’