Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Around 1200 jobs are at risk
The full list of locations where Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants are set to close has been revealed after the managing franchise fell into administration.
DC London Pie Ltd, one of the franchises that runs restaurants in the UK, appointed yesterday (20 October) FTI Consulting as administrators to oversee the next steps.
Soon after the company went into administration, the chain’s global owner Yum! intervened to save 64 dine-in restaurants, although 68 restaurants are set to close.
The BBC reported that around 1200 jobs are at risk and 11 delivery outlets will be closed.
A spokesperson for the pizza chain told The Sun: “Today we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants.
“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs.
“Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”
The dine-in division of the pizza giant has around 140 locations across the UK.
Meanwhile, the company has around 320 takeaway locations.
A full list of locations where restaurants are set to close has been revealed and can be found below:
- Ashton
- Beckton
- Bolton
- Bournemouth
- Bradford, Vicar Lane
- Brighton, Marina
- Bristol
- Cardiff
- Carlisle
- Chatham
- Clacton
- Cortonwood
- Crawley
- Cribbs Causeway
- Croydon
- Dudley
- Dundee
- Durham City
- Eastbourne
- Edinburgh
- Edinburgh, Fountain Park
- Edinburgh, Kinnaird Park
- Enfield
- Falkirk
- Feltham
- Finchley, Lido
- Great Yarmouth
- Greenwich
- Grimsby
- Hartlepool
- Hayes
- Hereford
- Huddersfield
- Hull
- Inverness
- Kettering
- Kidderminster
- Lancaster
- Leeds, Colton Mill
- Leeds, Kirkstall Road
- Leeds, White Rose
- Liverpool
- Llanelli
- Lowestoft
- Manchester Fort
- Middlesbrough
- Norwich
- Oldham
- Poole, Tower Park
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Reading Gate
- Rhyl
- Rochdale
- Romford
- Russell Square, London
- Scunthorpe
- Shrewsbury
- Silverlink
- Solihull
- St Helens
- Stratford-upon-Avon
- Thanet
- Truro
- Urmston
- Wellingborough
- Wigan
- Yeovil
Delivery outlets to close:
- Aylesbury
- Bletchley
- Coventry North
- Coventry West
- Dunstable
- Leighton Buzzard
- Luton
- Milton Keynes
- Rugby
- Uxbridge
- Wolverton