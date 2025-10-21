Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Around 1200 jobs are at risk

The full list of locations where Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants are set to close has been revealed after the managing franchise fell into administration.

DC London Pie Ltd, one of the franchises that runs restaurants in the UK, appointed yesterday (20 October) FTI Consulting as administrators to oversee the next steps.

Soon after the company went into administration, the chain’s global owner Yum! intervened to save 64 dine-in restaurants, although 68 restaurants are set to close.

The BBC reported that around 1200 jobs are at risk and 11 delivery outlets will be closed.

A spokesperson for the pizza chain told The Sun: “Today we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs.

“Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”

The dine-in division of the pizza giant has around 140 locations across the UK.

Meanwhile, the company has around 320 takeaway locations.

A full list of locations where restaurants are set to close has been revealed and can be found below:

Ashton

Beckton

Bolton

Bournemouth

Bradford, Vicar Lane

Brighton, Marina

Bristol

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chatham

Clacton

Cortonwood

Crawley

Cribbs Causeway

Croydon

Dudley

Dundee

Durham City

Eastbourne

Edinburgh

Edinburgh, Fountain Park

Edinburgh, Kinnaird Park

Enfield

Falkirk

Feltham

Finchley, Lido

Great Yarmouth

Greenwich

Grimsby

Hartlepool

Hayes

Hereford

Huddersfield

Hull

Inverness

Kettering

Kidderminster

Lancaster

Leeds, Colton Mill

Leeds, Kirkstall Road

Leeds, White Rose

Liverpool

Llanelli

Lowestoft

Manchester Fort

Middlesbrough

Norwich

Oldham

Poole, Tower Park

Portsmouth

Preston

Reading Gate

Rhyl

Rochdale

Romford

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury

Silverlink

Solihull

St Helens

Stratford-upon-Avon

Thanet

Truro

Urmston

Wellingborough

Wigan

Yeovil

Delivery outlets to close: