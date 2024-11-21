Search icon

21st Nov 2024

Four dead and more in hospital after drinking ‘free shots’ in holiday hotspot

Ava Keady

An Australian teenager becomes the fourth to die from poisoning, with six British travellers said to be hospitalised.

Four people have died, and more left hospitalised with poisoning after being served ‘free shots’ laced with methanol in Laos.

Australian teenager Bianca Jones is the fourth fatality of the suspected mass poisoning, after two Danish women in their 20s and a 56-year-old US citizen also passed away.

Reports say six British travellers are among those being treated in Laos after falling ill from the poisoning.

Methanol’s chemical structure makes it toxic for humans and is most often used to make solvents, paint thinners, pesticides, and alternative fuels.

Also being treated is Bianca’s friend, Holly Bowles, who called for medical help at their accommodation, Nana’s Backpackers Hostel.

In a statement by Ms Jones’s family to the Herald Sun, they said the 19-year-old was ‘surrounded by love, and we are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.’

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and prayers we’ve received from across Australia,” they added.

28-year-old Simon White from Orpington, Kent has been named as one of the British travellers being treated in hospital due to illness after being offered ‘free shots’ in the Vang Vieng resort of Laos.

According to The Times newspaper, the British tourist became ill last week in the popular resort of Vang Vieng.

A friend of White’s, Bethany Clarke, a healthcare worker also from Orpington, posted on a Laos Backpacking Facebook group to warn other travellers of the poisoning.

She wrote: “Urgent – please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng, and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.”

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are currently in hospital with methanol poisoning,” she added.

It was also confirmed by New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry that one of its citizens was also unwell in Laos and could be a victim of methanol poisoning.

