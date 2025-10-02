Search icon

02nd Oct 2025

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

Harry Warner

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in 'assassination attempt'

The former Syrian president had to be hospitalised

The former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has reportedly been poisoned in an alleged assassination attempt.

Reports say that Bashar al-Assad, former Syrian president and dictator, had been hospitalised in Russia after being “poisoned” in Moscow.

As per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Assad, 60, has reportedly now been released from hospital following the alleged attempt on his life.

The group has claimed it was told by a private source that he “had been poisoned”.

They alleged that the assassination attempt was made “to embarrass the Russian government and accuse it of being complicit” in his death.

His condition is now said to be stable.

The only person allowed to visit the former president in hospital was his brother Maher Assad, as per the reports.

The Russian government has not commented on these reports so far.

Assad was deposed as leader of Syria ten months ago by an offensive led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and supported mainly by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

He was then granted political asylum in Russia along with his wife and entourage and he has not been seen since moving there.

The new rule in Syria has called for the extradition of Assad which the Kremlin has refused.

Assad, his wife, and hundreds of associates make up part of a list of 417 people and companies under UK sanctions.

