Search icon

News

29th Jul 2025

Famine is now unfolding in Gaza, UN-backed experts say

Sammi Minion

‘This is unlike anything we have seen in this century

According to an emergency alert from a UN-backed food security monitor, famine is now unfolding in Gaza.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) — who work with the UN to gauge and monitor malnutrition levels — have said: “The worst-case scenario of famine is now unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths.” 

They add that the only way to stop the “rapidly rising levels of starvation and death” is through “immediate, unimpeded” humanitarian access to Gaza. 

Israel has faced global condemnation over the past few weeks for its military action in the Gaza Strip, with charities saying the nation’s refusal to allow aid to enter the area has led to severe malnutrition amongst Gaza’s civilian population.  

While Israel announced this weekend that they would cease military operations for 10 hours each day to allow aid to enter, the UN have called these attempts a “drop in the ocean” compared with what is necessary to save the civilian population from famine.

The IPC alert also says: “Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.”

Ross Smith, the UN World Food Programme Director of Emergencies has called on the international community to take immediate action to prevent any further loss of life: “It’s clearly a disaster unfolding in front of our eyes, in front of our television screens. 

“This is not a warning, this is a call to action. This is unlike anything we have seen in this century.” 

Topics:

Gaza,Israel,News,sensitive,UN

RELATED ARTICLES

At least 20 people killed and 40 wounded in series of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Putin

At least 20 people killed and 40 wounded in series of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

By Sammi Minion

Shooting at New York skyscraper leaves four dead 

New York

Shooting at New York skyscraper leaves four dead 

By Sammi Minion

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Accident

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

A free VPN service has launched for iPhone users

Affiliate

A free VPN service has launched for iPhone users

By Stephen Hurrell

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

Affiliate

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

Affiliate

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

By Jonny Yates

A free VPN service has launched for iPhone users

Affiliate

A free VPN service has launched for iPhone users

By Stephen Hurrell

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

Affiliate

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

By Harry Warner

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Labour

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories