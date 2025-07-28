Search icon

Politics

28th Jul 2025

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Sammi Minion

Pressure is mounting on Keir Starmer 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now under immense pressure to officially recognise a Palestinian state after more than one third (254) of the Members of Parliament in the House of Commons signed a letter calling on the Labour leader to speed up the process. 

The pressure on Starmer comes just days after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would begin the official process of recognising Palestinian statehood. 

The signatories span across nine different political parties. 

According to The Guardian, aside from the letter, a number of Starmer’s key cabinet members — including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and home secretary Yvette Cooper — are supportive of recognising a Palestinian state.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also said to have taken the opportunity during recent cabinet meetings to argue for the case of recognising a Palestinian state.

Part of the letter reads: “Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN security council.”

“British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given its role as the author of the Balfour Declaration and the former Mandatory Power in Palestine. Since 1980 we have backed a two-state solution. Such a recognition would give that position substance as well as living up to a historic responsibility we have to the people under that mandate.”

While the government does hold ambitions to recognise the state in the long-term, their current position is that it should only take place as part of lasting peace process.

On Friday, Starmer released a statement in which he said: “It [the recognition of a a Palestinian state] must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis. This is the way to ensure it is a tool of maximum utility to improve the lives of those who are suffering – which of course, will always be our ultimate goal.”

Israel has faced global condemnation over the past few weeks for its military action in the Gaza Strip, with charities saying the nation’s refusal to allow aid to enter the area has led to severe malnutrition amongst Gaza’s civilian population.  

On Friday, a joint statement between the UK, France and Germany called on Israel to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid”, before calling the current situation “unacceptable.” 

While Israel announced yesterday that they would cease military operations for 10 hours each day to allow aid to enter, the UN have called these attempts a “drop in the ocean” compared with what is necessary to save the civilian population from famine.

Topics:

Labour,Palestine,Politics,starmer,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Organiser of UK’s largest sex festival reveals what goes down at the Swingathon

News

Organiser of UK’s largest sex festival reveals what goes down at the Swingathon

By JOE

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

Armed forces

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

Animation

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

By Dan Seddon

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

Israel

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

By Dan Seddon

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

Jeremy Corbyn

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

By Sammi Minion

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

By Harry Warner

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

By Dan Seddon

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

By Harry Warner

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

Affiliate

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

By Stephen Hurrell

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Accident

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Leah Williamson hits back at critics who called England ‘lucky’

Leah Williamson hits back at critics who called England ‘lucky’

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories