What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

England went one step back in their quest for Euro 2024 glory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark in Frankfurt.

The Three Lions came into the game off the back of plenty of criticism for their performance in the win against Serbia but didn’t look like showing any signs of improvement – despite taking the lead through captain Harry Kane.

Kyle Walker’s bursting run into the box was able to create the space for Kane, who was given the ball before finding the back of the net to score in a fourth consecutive major tournament for England.

However, their lead didn’t last too long, as Mortem Hjumland’s long-range effort fizzed past Jordan Pickford.

Any hopes of improvement were soon eradicated as Gareth Southgate’s side looked tired and lethargic in their play while Denmark, full of energy, continued to pose a threat.

What does this mean for England’s qualification hopes?

Although fans will walk away with more questions than answers, England are still extremely likely to qualify for the knockout stages.

A win would’ve guaranteed their passage to the last 16 – as well as their place at the top of the group – however, they will have to wait until they play Slovenia before any official confirmation comes through.

Southgate’s side are still top on four points while Denmark and Slovenia are on two and Serbia have one point meaning that a point will guarantee qualification.

Should the worst happen and they lose it’s more than likely they will still qualify anyway given that Denmark will be favourites against Serbia.

It’s also worth factoring in that four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

As England are on four, they would stand a great chance of being that side.

