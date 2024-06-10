Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

The England skipper was brutally honest

Harry Kane has issued a stark reminder to his England teammates ahead of Euro 2024 rapidly approaching.

On Friday evening, England fell to an underwhelming 1-0 defeat at home to Iceland in the Three Lions’ last warm-up game before travelling to Germany for the tournament.

Resultantly, Kane has given a timely warning to the players, describing it as a needed “wake up call”.

Speaking to Mail Online, the Three Lions skipper stated: “This could be a nice wake-up call for everyone to realise it is not going to be as easy as people think.

There is a lot of work to do. Sometimes, you need this wake-up call. There are areas we need to improve, especially with our pressure. The group games are going to be very similar to this. We are going to have to defend well, especially the longer balls, and with the ball we need to be a bit more patient. It is one to look back on.”

Kane bagged 36 goals for Bayern Munich in his debut season in Germany, thereby entering the tournament following a consistently impressive season.

Not how we wanted to sign off for the Euros but loads to learn from and we’ll get stronger! Get behind the lads and we’ll see you in Germany 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/713EgdD4gc — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 7, 2024

England’s main striker added: “We fell below our standards without the ball and that is something we have to review and get better with.

We had spells where we did well and played some really nice football and created some good chances. But against these types of teams especially, you have to be more clinical.”

World Cup disappointment behind the team

Reflecting on a disappointing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kane has insisted it is all forgotten about, having missed a vital penalty in the quarter-final versus France.

Describing the defeat to Les Blues, he stated it is nothing but history now: “Pretty s*** wasn’t it?

“In football, you are going to have ups and downs on the way. Of course, that was a down for me at the moment, but I think over two years, for club and for country, I have put that to bed and I am just excited for another major tournament.”

England start their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday June 16 at the Veltins Arena.

