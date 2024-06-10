Search icon

Football

10th Jun 2024

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

Jacob Entwistle

The England skipper was brutally honest

Harry Kane has issued a stark reminder to his England teammates ahead of Euro 2024 rapidly approaching.

On Friday evening, England fell to an underwhelming 1-0 defeat at home to Iceland in the Three Lions’ last warm-up game before travelling to Germany for the tournament.

Resultantly, Kane has given a timely warning to the players, describing it as a needed “wake up call”.

Speaking to Mail Online, the Three Lions skipper stated: “This could be a nice wake-up call for everyone to realise it is not going to be as easy as people think.

There is a lot of work to do. Sometimes, you need this wake-up call. There are areas we need to improve, especially with our pressure. The group games are going to be very similar to this. We are going to have to defend well, especially the longer balls, and with the ball we need to be a bit more patient. It is one to look back on.”

Kane bagged 36 goals for Bayern Munich in his debut season in Germany, thereby entering the tournament following a consistently impressive season.

England’s main striker added: “We fell below our standards without the ball and that is something we have to review and get better with.

We had spells where we did well and played some really nice football and created some good chances. But against these types of teams especially, you have to be more clinical.”

World Cup disappointment behind the team

Reflecting on a disappointing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kane has insisted it is all forgotten about, having missed a vital penalty in the quarter-final versus France.

Describing the defeat to Les Blues, he stated it is nothing but history now: “Pretty s*** wasn’t it?

“In football, you are going to have ups and downs on the way. Of course, that was a down for me at the moment, but I think over two years, for club and for country, I have put that to bed and I am just excited for another major tournament.”

England start their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday June 16 at the Veltins Arena.

READ MORE:

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

By Callum Boyle

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

By Jacob Entwistle

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

letter

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

By Callum Boyle

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

Football

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Real Madrid to reject invitation to revamped Club World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid to reject invitation to revamped Club World Cup

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

Load more stories