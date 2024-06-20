Search icon

Football

20th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

JOE

The second round of group games are now well underway.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Seven: Follow the action live in our hub.

On Day Seven of the tournament, there are three games as we continue the second round of group stage fixtures.

At 2pm, Slovenia face Serbia in Group C, just hours after Serbia said that they are debating quitting the tournament.

England face Denmark at 5pm in Group C, before Spain take on Italy at 8pm.

Albania,Croatia,euro 2024,Germany,Hungary,Scotland,Switzerland,Uefa Euro 2024

