Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

A Dutch journalist has accused Jordan Pickford of being the reason behind Virgil van Dijk’s dip in form.

Van Dijk featured for the Netherlands in their 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday night and looked more like the player that finished second in the running for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

The defender has struggled to replicate the same form that established him as one of the best players in the world following a long-term knee injury in October, 2020 which Dutch journalist, Henk Spaan, believes is the reason behind his struggles.

During the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Pickford came out of his goal and clattered van Dijk, catching the outstretched knee of the Liverpool star.

As a result, the 32-year-old was sidelined for almost the best part of a year and has struggled ever since his return 254 days later.

“There was a moment on the sidelines against Ireland when Van Dijk was walked passed by an opponent he would once have laughed at and taken the ball from without wasting a drop of sweat,” Spaan said.

Jurgen Klopp has started Van Dijk in the opening three games before the Dutchman was shown a straight red card in the 2-1 win against Newcastle United and was subseqently banned for four games as a result.

